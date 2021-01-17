Samsung Galaxy S21: What’s in the box and what you need to buy

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The Samsung Galaxy S21 family was announced last Thursday and, as Apple already did with the iPhone 12, the company has reduced the number of accessories that come in the phone box. So if you buy one of Samsung’s new phones, you may also need to get yourself some additional accessories. The reason why the Samsung Galaxy S21 does not come with these accessories is, according to Samsung, to promote the sustainable consumption of electronic devices: We discovered that more and more Galaxy users are reusing the accessories they already have and making sustainable decisions in their daily lives to promote better recycling habits. To support our Galaxy community on this journey, we are transitioning to the removal of the charger plug and headphones on our latest line of Galaxy smartphones. We believe that phasing out plug-in chargers and headsets from the box packaging of our devices can help address sustainable consumption issues and eliminate any pressure consumers may feel from continually receiving unnecessary charger accessories with new phones. . We’ve also been implementing standardized USB-C type charging ports since 2017, so older chargers can still be compatible with our newer Galaxy models. Unless you’ve been following the Samsung Galaxy S21 accessory news closely, you may not be aware of what’s in the box. What does come in the box:

The phone itself (Galaxy S21, S21 + or S21 Ultra)

Quick Start Guide

SIM card extractor spike

USB-C data cable

Apart from the phone, the only relevant thing in the box is a USB-C to USB-C cable, which can be connected to the bottom of the phone at one end, and to a charger or computer with a USB-C output (note that the end USB-C cable is not the traditional USB connector) What is not in the box (and you may need to buy):

Wall charger (at 25W if you want to take advantage of the maximum charging speed for € 24.90 at Samsung or € 17.67 at Amazon)

USB-C wired or wireless headphones

Along with the Samsung Galaxy S21 phones, the company introduced the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, its new headphones for portable audio. The company already has the Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Buds Plus, and the original Galaxy Buds, so you have plenty of options. And if you make the purchase of any of the Galaxy S21 models, you can take the Galaxy Buds Live (Galaxy S21 / S21 +) or the Galaxy Buds Pro (Galaxy S21 Ultra) for free