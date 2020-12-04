Samsung Galaxy S21 will come with a Snapdragon 888 processor, according to leak

As the launch date of the Samsung Galaxy S21 approaches, rumors about the possible features it could include are mounting. Now, a new leak indicates that the S21 will incorporate a Snapdragon 888 and a RAM of 8 GB.

Incorporating the Snapdragon 888, Samsung could present two S21 options, one with the Qualcomm chipset and the other with the Exynos 2100 processor.

This time, the leak comes from Geekbench. The utility shows benchmarks based on the SM-G991U code model, which we assume refers to the Snapdragon 888.

Even if the Galaxy S21 includes Qualcomm’s new flagship processor, which promises huge improvements in mobile devices, everything indicates that it will not surpass the Phone 12, not even the iPhone 11. Will Samsung be able to turn these results in its favor?

What can we expect from the Samsung Galaxy S21?

Aside from the above, the Galaxy S21 is expected to come with S-Pen support. If this feature is included, it could become the model that ends the Galaxy Note series.

In the same way, it is rumored that it comes with a screen with 2X Dynamic AMOLED technology, 144 Hz refresh rate. In addition to a powerful 108 megapixel main camera and a 40 MP selfies camera.

In terms of RAM, a Galaxy S21 with 8 GB of RAM and an S21 Ultra with 12 GB are expected, accompanied by an internal space of 256 or 512 gigabytes.

And the prices? The standard model is presumed not to exceed $ 900. The S21 Plus is under $ 1,100 and the Ultra design is under $ 1,300. However, these costs are not official, they are just hearsay. The information indicated here is an open mouth before the official presentation of these teams.

