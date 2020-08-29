Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 Lite Kids, tailored for children

Last year, Samsung launched the «Kids» edition of the Galaxy Tab 3, specially created for the little ones in the house. Now, the budget version of this tablet, the Galaxy Tab 3 Lite, it will also have a «Kids Edition ».

Galaxy Tab 3 Lite emerged as an important bet of the Korean brand in the field of low-cost tablets, with attractive features, such as a 7-inch screen, 2 megapixel camera, dual-core processor with 1 GB of RAM memory, 8 GB of storage, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi, 3600 mAh battery and operating system Jelly bean (Android 4.2).

By creating a children’s edition of this device, Samsung will give parents an affordable option for them to gift a tablet to their children. In addition, they will have the peace of mind that their children will see only authorized content, since, like the previous version, the manufacturer paid special attention to parental control.

The Galaxy Tab 3 Lite Kids It will include the Kids Mode interface, through which parents have the ability to control access and download of applications, monitor their activities and set the time of use of the device.

Initially the tablet will be available in Taiwan, in pastel pink and blue, and will later be launched in other markets.