Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: Definitive Design, Hardware, and Release Date

Samsung is one of the few companies that has decided to compete face to face with Apple in the tablet market, with models focused on the highest price ranges but without neglecting those users who do not want to spend 700 or more euros in one of these tablets. For them, it has had Lite versions for some years that cut performance but maintain the quality levels of the Koreans.

And unsurprisingly, lThe Tab A7 and Tab S7 models will have both reduced versions in a couple of months (more or less) that will help to further extend the company’s ranges through the Android market, which is where it is currently maintaining the type in the face of the monopolizing onslaught of Apple and its iPad (which this year everything seems to indicate that new models will also reach the market).

Two ‘Lite’ versions hand in hand

Although last February we already knew some details of these Galaxy Tab A7 Lite and S7 Lite, it has not been until now that more information about the hardware has begun to arrive that they will bring. The first, with a 8.7-inch screen, will choose to install a processor MediaTek Helio P22T system-on-chip with 3GB of RAM, a single rear camera, no flash, and a 5,100 mAh battery. As you can see, a very modest hardware but that will try, thanks to its ultra-thin design and the use of metallic materials, to break through among those who do not need all the power in the world.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. Samsung

For its part, The Galaxy Tab S7 Lite will make a small leap in quality by being in a much higher segment, with specifications such as the 12.4-inch Super AMOLED screen, WQXGA resolution of 2,560×1,600 pixels of resolution and 5G connectivity, which augurs the presence of a powerful and determined processor to face any task that we want to impose on it. .

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. Samsung

In both cases, Samsung reserves more news and updates for the next few months, which will be when its launch is closer and closer. How can you see from the two promotional materials? that you have above, in both cases they will arrive in stores in June, ten months after a Galaxy S7 did, which, again, will be renewed this summer and that is the top of the range within the devices that Samsung has with Android. Every time the brand decided to eliminate its equivalents with Windows 10, such as the Galaxy Book of 2015.

