Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Review: The versatile tablet for the whole family

Technology is now an integral part of our lives, especially in this historical period linked to the pandemic. Kids are doing distance learning with applications like Google Meet, while parents need to have different technology products available.

Buying a good quality tablet now can be a winning move, as it allows the little ones to have a tool to follow the video lessons and carry out other activities, as well as the older ones to find a support device at home that could always be useful. In this context, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 review, device sold at a price of about 300 euros on Amazon Italy through resellers (3 / 32GB, LTE).

Design and unboxing

The sales package is a white box with a render on the front. Inside, in addition to the tablet, we find a USB Type-C cable, a 7.8W charger, the pin for removing the SIM compartment (a nanoSIM + microSD slot) and various manuals. A no-frills equipment, which goes straight to the point. So does the design of the Galaxy Tab A7, which is certainly not all-screen, but aims to ensure a high-quality feel right away.

Holding the tablet vertically, the large screen is accompanied by a front camera positioned on the right, while on the back there is the impressive single photo sensor positioned at the top left.

The tablet is well built, also considering the use of metal, which helps to make the device resistant and sturdy. Just above the rear sensor are the speakers, while on the right we find the microphone, volume rocker and power button. On the left the trolley for the SIM peeps out, while at the bottom there are 3.5mm audio jack for headphones, speakers, microphone and USB Type-C port.

The color we have had the opportunity to try is the Dark Gray one, which perhaps does not do the tablet completely justice. However, there is also a Gold color on the market, so the possibility of choice is not lacking. Summing up, the design of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 convinces, without revolutionizing in any way what has already been shown by other solutions on the market.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 data sheet and software

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 has a screen 10.4 inch TFT with WUXGA + resolution (2000 x 1200 pixels). The edges are quite visible, but that’s normal for a tablet of this type. The display itself is great, as it has well-balanced colors and good maximum brightness. The only aspect that made us turn up our noses a bit is the automatic brightness, which tends a bit too far downwards. Despite this, the panel is of quality and will not disappoint the user to whom the product is aimed.

Of course, it’s not an AMOLED screen, but a great TFT. There is no shortage of Widevine L1 DRMs, so it is possible to view the contents of platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video in Full HD.

Under the body we find a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor operating at the maximum frequency of 2 GHz (4 x 2.0 GHz + 4 x 1.8 GHz), flanked by an Adreno 610 GPU, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal memory (expandable via microSD up to 1TB). This is certainly not the best performing device on the market, but Galaxy Tab A7 can be used well in everyday use and for a tablet sold around 300 euros this is what counts. We find support for 4G LTE, 3.5mm audio jack for headphones, USB Type-C 2.0, Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac. In short, there is everything you need.

The battery is 7040 mAh and guarantees good autonomy. Providing you with concrete data in the tablet field is more difficult than in the smartphone world, as someone could use the device only at certain times of the day. Using Galaxy Tab A7 as the main device, you can always reach the end of the day even with heavy use. By making it, however, a sporadic use for classic daily activities, you can also safely make a week of use.

Too bad for the presence in the package of a 7.8W charger, although the tablet actually supports up to 15W with charger sold separately. Recharging is therefore not the fastest, but we are on values ​​that are all in all normal for a tablet of this type.

Coming to the software, we find Android 10 with One UI 2.5 customization and security patch of September 1, 2020, as of this writing. The features offered are of the most disparate and if you have already used a Samsung smartphone you already know them. Just to mention some interesting possibilities, we find the Night mode, the double tap to turn on the screen and the functionality that allows you to open the Camera or an application of your choice by double pressing the power button.

Also not to be underestimated Samsung Kids mode, which sets up a safe environment where children can play and learn with educational content. From adventures such as those of the Village of the Friends of Crocro to the personal magical voice, passing through the Camera and Browser configured by the parents: there is everything you need to entertain the little ones. The Samsung Kids mode is activated by means of a special quick toggle accessible directly from the notification curtain (Quick Panel). It will then be necessary to download the individual contents, by clicking on the appropriate icons, to use them.

User experience during the review

A tablet of this type is mainly used at home or on public transport. Galaxy Tab A7 proves to be a versatile solution, given the possibility to insert a nanoSIM and enjoy LTE connectivity. The product also does not disdain use via Wi-Fi: watching movies and TV series on this screen is a pleasure, especially if you are used to a smaller display. Samsung has worked hard to make this tablet suitable for multimedia content and the result is also seen in terms of the audio sector, which has support for Dolby Atmos and four speakers. The tablet can therefore also be used without headphones and the playback quality does not disappoint, taking into consideration the type of product and the price range.

We imagine a parent watching a movie with his child without headphones: in that case a sound sector of this type is a not insignificant advantage. For the rest, the metal body guarantees a good constructive solidity, which never hurts in these cases.

The 32GB internal memory was not a problem during our test, considering also that it can expand via microSD up to 1TB. On the other hand, the spread of streaming services is making the use of internal memory less and less necessary. The only type of user who might experience some problems is the gamer, but the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is aimed at another target. The performance is not in fact suitable for a “pushed” gaming, as shown by the inability to play Fortnite (the game is indicated as unsupported and often crashes).

Despite this, many other popular titles work and surely the little ones will find something to have fun with, given the boundless catalog offered by the Play Store and Galaxy Store. If you want some advice, try to check out Subway Surfers, Candy Crush Saga, Hill Climb Racing, My Talking Tom and Pou, you will most likely find something for your kids. Also, don’t forget about Samsung Kids.

For the older ones, ARK Survival Evolved runs discreetly at “Low”, while Call of Duty Mobile, now very well optimized title, works as it should with details on “Very high” and fps on “High”. We reiterate that Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is not aimed at those looking for a certain type of gaming, but at the casual user, who plays a few games every now and then and who certainly will not find particular problems.

For the rest, the tablet it can be used very well for classic daily activities, from Web browsing to the use of social networks, passing through the viewing of multimedia content through streaming platforms. We have never had problems in terms of handling: the dimensions of the tablet are equal to 157.4 x 247.6 x 7.0 mm, for a weight of 477 grams.