Samsung Galaxy Tab A7: the cheapest ‘premium’ tablet, now available in Spain

The landscape of tablets on Android started very strongly after the boom in this new segment of technology, marked above all by the success of the first iPad. Big companies started trying to get their share of the cake, but it quickly became clear that it was not going to be easy and the bets of Sony, Google and other companies fell one after another. Luckily for the users, Samsung remained firm and proof of this is that, saving brands that are aimed at children or the most economical segment, it is the only one that maintains the type against Apple in the premium zone.

So in the same way that every year it renews its top-of-the-range tablets, this year’s Galaxy Tab S7, for example, also do the same with the cheapest band that, Despite its lower price, it is well above the Android market average. Still, how else could we get a device with a good design and more than competent hardware?

Premium finishes at a good price

This Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is a tablet that comes with 10.4-inch screen, AMOLED and with a resolution of 2,000×1,200 pixels, with an octa-core processor, 3GB of RAM and 32 and 64GB internal storage configurations. Although they seem few, remember that you can always expand that capacity thanks to microSD cards.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7. Samsung

As a good tablet that it is, nobody is going to demand a first-rate photographic quality, equivalent to what the Galaxy S20 or Note20 may have, so that’s why it only mounts a single rear camera with an 8MP sensor which, in the case from the front for video calls at work, or at school, it is only 5. More than enough for them to see us and identify who we are. Yes, If you are concerned about multimedia, your speakers offer very good quality of reproduction and are Dolby Atmos certified.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7. Samsung

This Samsug Galaxy Tab A7 comes with USB-C charging connector, a 7,060 mAh battery. that will offer us good autonomy every day, wifi, bluetooth 5.0, 4G / LTE connectivity option and an installation of Android 10 with One UI 2.0. You can buy it through the manufacturer’s website, or from official distributors, with a launch offer thanks to which they give away a power bank, and in silver and dark gray colors at a price that starts from 229 euros for the wifi model 32GB, and reaches 310 of the most expensive with Wi-Fi and 4G with 64GB of storage.

