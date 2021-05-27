Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite reach the Spanish market

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 tablets They show us, once again, that Samsung is one of the few manufacturers that have maintained a constant commitment to Android tablets aimed at the most demanding users. And it is that, as I have already commented in some way, it seems that most manufacturers have decided to put that segment aside, focusing exclusively on the input range, and it is something that I do not understand, since devices such as the iPad have us demonstrated that there is a real demand. Thus, I still think that the bet of manufacturers like Samsung is very smart.

The latest launches in this regard and that are already reaching the national market are the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite tablets, of which we already gave you information a few days ago, and that the company responds to a growing demand in multiple environments (professional, educational, creative, etc.), in which mobility, connectivity and performance are the key.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE

If in summer of last year we attended the presentation of the Galaxy Tab S7, now it is the turn of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, a special version that Samsung usually dedicates to its most successful devices, and that for a price lower than top of the range with which they are twinned, they nevertheless offer a work and use experience that is close to that of his older brother.

In this case, with the Galaxy Tab S7 FE, we find a tablet equipped with a Snapdragon 750G SoC with an eight-core CPU, Adreno 619 GPU and a key element, 5G modem. Depending on its configuration, it is accompanied by four or six gigabytes of RAM and 64 or 128 gigabytes of storage, expandable in both cases by means of a MicroSD memory card. This set is powered by a battery of no less than 10,090 milliamps with 45 watt fast charge function.

Regarding its screen, we find a IPS panel with 2,560 x 1,440 pixel resolution In a 16: 9 aspect ratio (1.78) with a refresh rate of 60 hertz, in addition to using the Galaxy Tab S7 FE as a tablet, we can also connect to the PC to use it as a second monitor. It is accompanied by an AKG stereo sound system compatible with Dolby Atmos and an 8-megapixel main camera with autofocus and 4-megapixel front.

One of the strengths of the Galaxy Tab S7 is undoubtedly its 5G and LTE connectivity, which is complemented by WiFi 6 with WiFi Direct, Bluetooth 5 and GPS geo-positioning. We also find a USB 3.2 type C connector both to establish a data connection and to charge the device.

Technical specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Screen 12.4 inch TFT 2,560 × 1,600 SoC Snapdragon 750G with 8-core CPU and Adreno 619 GPU Memory 4/6 Gibabytes of RAM; 64 GB / 128 gigabytes of storage, expandable with SD card. Connectivity 5G, 4G, WiFi 6 (with WiFi Direct), Bluetooth 5, GPS, USB 3.2 Type C. Drums 10,090 milliamps with 45-watt fast charge. Operating system Android 11 Cameras Rear: 8 megapixels with autofocus; front: 5 megapixels Sound Dual AKG stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos Dimensions and weight 185.0 x 284.8 x 6.3 millimeters; 608 grams

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE can be found in two configurations, 4 gigabytes of RAM and 64 of storage, priced at 649 euros, and 6 gigabytes of RAM and 128 gigabytes of storage for 699 euros.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

If with the Tab S7 FE the Korean technology aims at the mid-high range, this Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite brings us to the entry range, with a lightweight device, very affordable and that will meet the needs of many users. Its value for money makes it, without a doubt, an option to consider.

The first thing we see on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a 8.7-inch LCD screen with 1,340 × 800 resolution in a 1.68: 1 aspect ratio. For use as a portable multimedia player, it is accompanied by AKG stereo speakers compatible with Dolby Atmos, a minijack connector and, completing its multimedia section, we find an 8-megapixel main camera with autofocus and a 2-megapixel front camera.

Inside we find an SoC Eight-core MediaTek MT8768x (12nm Octa-Core ARM Cortex-A53 up to 2GHz, with PowerVR Ge8320 GPU) which is supported by tthree gigabytes of RAM and 32 gigabytes of storage, expandable via a MicroSD memory card. To offer a very light tablet, Samsung has limited the battery capacity of the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite to 5,100 milliamps. However, it has a fast charge function, so your service can be restored quickly.

Regarding its connectivity, there are versions of the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite with and without 4G (LTE), and otherwise it has WiFi 5 (with WiFi Direct), Bluetooth 5, GPS and data connection and USB 2.0 type charging. C. All in one device with a weight that does not reach 375 grams, thus demonstrating that portability is a key factor in its design.

Technical specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Screen 8.7 inch TFT 1,340 × 800 SoC MediaTek MT8768x with 8-core CPU and PowerVR Ge8320 GPU Memory 3 GB of RAM; 32 gigs of storage, expandable with SD card. Connectivity 4G, WiFi 5 (with WiFi Direct), Bluetooth 5, GPS, USB 2.0 Type C, minijack. Drums 5,100 milliamps with 15 watt fast charge. Operating system Android 11 Cameras Rear: 8 megapixels with autofocus; front: 2 megapixels Sound Dual stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos Dimensions and weight 212.5 x 124.7 x 8.0 millimeters; 366 grams (WiFi) / 371 grams (WiFi + LTE)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is sold in a single configuration, with 3 gigabytes of RAM and 32 gigabytes of storage, for a recommended price of 169 euros.

More information about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: Samsung