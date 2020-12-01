Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 in detail! Everything you can do with the S Pen

To close with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, we will share all the things you can do with the S Pen. We already anticipate that if you are a graphic designer or you are an art fan, a tremendous screen is used for everything. Take a look at the tools the system offers.

Let’s start with the basics. In Settings You can configure as you wish so that the tablet responds to the aerial actions you do with the S Pen. The movements require some practice, but it is not impossible. Then you can configure what will happen when you press the button in certain applications or set how you want the system to respond in generic camera and multimedia apps.

Hence we have the basic functions of the S Pen at Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 in this little quick access menu. In “Create noteYou can draw and jot down whatever. You can mix your doodles with the text on the keyboard without problems, in addition to having several types of pens and a wide palette of colors. Added to this is the function of importing texts into PDF and drawing directly, as well as the use of templates.

Another feature to highlight is “Smart selection”. With this tool you can select the part of an image to cut it, draw on it, share it in some other medium or even extract the text to copy and paste it. Or you can pin it and keep it that way and then insert it into an open app.

“Write on screen”Causes you to take a capture and then scribble on what you have captured. Nothing simpler than that. In “Animated messagesYou can create clips using the camera and embedded elements or a simple animation with a colorful background. You can export your creations in GIF or MP4.

The “AR drawings”Are similar to animated messages, except that the system looks for a face on which you can paint whatever. Once you activate the video, the embedded elements will stay on the target face.

You can also use the S Pen of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 to translate text. You just click on this application and proceed to point the words you want to translate with the S Pen. The system allows you to hear how the selected word sounds in the original language.

And finally, there is the PENUP, an application for drawing lovers. You can simply color clip art, like the one you are seeing in the gallery. Or dare to improve your art with the “real time drawings”. First you select which drawing you would like to make, then click on “learn to draw”And you will see the order of each stroke of the original drawing on the screen. You just have to pause the animation at each step and paint over it. Start with the simplest until you improve your skills.