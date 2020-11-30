Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 review! We put the tablet’s ‘smart’ functions to the test

Who doesn’t want to automate their day? The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 It has tools that are useful for the office and everyday life. We can start by talking about the Bixby Routines function, which allows planning the Tab S7 functions according to the user’s schedules. You can determine what you want the tablet to do when you go to work or just before bed.

You can also automatically control the devices in your home when you leave it, through the service SmartThings from Samsung. Or create your own routines, you only have to establish what must happen first for the tablet to activate a certain service.

Another smart function of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is the Bixby Vision, a visual assistant that will help the user to search the Internet more easily. For example, the application allows you to search for similar images … or translate any in Spanish … also search for products on Amazon from an image … as well as read QR codes.

Another use of Bixby Vision we have it with the camera Samsung Galaxy Tab S7. Depending on what you point to the device, you can detect colors, read texts, identify objects, describe scenes, read QR codes, shop, search for similar images on the Internet, translate text, and search for wine labels. Here are a couple of examples of what the system does.

To these services it is worth adding “Instant Transcription”. What the system does is activate the microphone and record what you say. I did several tests and it is quite a useful tool for almost transcriptions. You can set the language, save the transcribed texts or activate events, for example, if your name is mentioned or someone speaks again after a pause of at least 10 seconds.

And to close the list, among the filters of the AR ZONE there is a tool that allows you to measure objects just by focusing on them.

There are more useful tools from Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, like all those functions that correspond to the S Pen, but we will see that in the next.