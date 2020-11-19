Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 +, the 2020 ADSLZone Clipset Award-winning tablet

The tablet market is one of the most competitive that exists today, since there are not a few companies that have products that stand out. Among all the models that have been launched this year, there is one that stands out above the rest and for that reason it has taken the ADSLZone Clipset Award 2020 . We talk about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 + .

There are many virtues that have led this tablet to become the best of the year 2020. One of the things that powerfully attract the attention of this model is that its screen is 12.4 inch, so it is a model that serves both for work and for fun. And, in addition, image quality is very important, since we are talking about a Super AMOLED panel that has a resolution of 1,752 x 2,800 pixels. Come on, if you like series with this device you will enjoy them to the fullest.

But this is not the only thing that has led this tablet to achieve the ADSLZone Clipset Award 2020, since for example this is a device that is full of power. Thus, the processor inside is a Snapdragon 865+ that integrates an Adreno 650 GPU. This means that also the games run with terrible fluidity and, in addition, this is accompanied by a refresh of the screen of 120 Hz. Therefore, the games are always enjoyed to the fullest… and with all the titles on the market. Therefore, the power of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 + is terrifying, something in which their up to 8 GB RAM.

Spectacular autonomy

This is essential in mobile devices, here the tablet we are talking about offers impressive options, since for example the amperage of the battery is 10,090 mAh. This means more than ten hours of habitual use. Therefore, the user experience is impressive. In addition, the fast charge that it allows is 45 W, so we are talking about very short times to continue working with this tablet. A good detail that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 + offers is that it has S Pen, so the freehand use is present and therefore increases the usability.

With a design in which the aluminum and lines that make it attractive as well as ergonomic, the operating system inside this product is Android, without missing the usual Samsung customization, which right now is one of the best on the market, since it is very flexible and complete. It is important to comment that this product among the good connectivity options it offers is the use of USB type c; Dual Band WiFi; and especially that you have access to mobile data 5G. Ideal for unrestricted mobility productivity.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 +, comes through the big door

Due to the aforementioned and that this is a product full of good additional details, such as that it has fingerprint reader on the screen or great sound for all kinds of purposes, as it includes four speakers signed by AKG (that sound like a cinema), it is not surprising that this is the best tablet of the year and that it is the one that has won our 2020 ADSLZone Clipset Award.