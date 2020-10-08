Samsung Galaxy Watch 3: In-depth analysis and opinion

More and more users wear some type of device on their wrist, be it a bracelet or a smart watch. The need to be permanently connected and, especially, the growing interest in monitoring our health and physical activity, have made these devices a very popular complement.

Samsung is one of the manufacturers that has launched the most smartwatch models in recent years, starting with its futuristic Galaxy Gear watch from 2013 with a square design and an integrated camera.

Its latest release is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, which is available with a circular dial in 41 and 45mm sizes.

The 41mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 I have tested has a 1.2 ″ Super AMOLED screen, Exynos 9110 processor, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of storage and 247 mAh battery. Unlike other watches, Samsung uses its own Tizen operating system, rather than Google’s Wear OS.

The new watch is on sale for € 439 (Bluetooth) and € 489 (Bluetooth + LTE / 4G) for the 45mm size, and for € 469 (Bluetooth) and € 519 (Bluetooth + LTE / 5G) for the size. 41 mm. You can also find it on Amazon at lower prices .

D esign and build

The Galaxy Watch 3 is available in two versions – one 41mm and the other 45mm – depending on the width of the wrist.

The 41 mm version is available in silver and bronze colors and is especially aimed at women due to its smaller size. On the other hand, the 45 mm version is available in silver and black and presents a more sporty look.

The Galaxy Watch 3 has the typical look of a conventional watch, with a circular dial surrounded by a rotating bezel. On the 41mm model, this bezel is smooth, while on the 45mm model, it is serrated.

The version that I have tried is the 41 mm one in bronze color, which in case you haven’t noticed is Samsung’s new trendy color of this second half of the year. Samsung calls it mystical bronze and, in practice, it is not far from the rose gold color of the past.

The watch face is not flush with the surface but the bezel is raised , making it a bit more difficult to drag your finger across the screen from the edges. In return, it protects the screen a bit from bumps, but it also makes the watch thicker overall.

The watch case is made up of two pieces. The base has a circular shape and two hooks on each side. Above it is the circular dial with a rotating bezel in the same color as the base. By rotating the bezel, we feel small “clicks” as the options on the screen change.

The 41 mm Galaxy Watch 3 that I have tested is not an excessively bulky smartwatch but, even with everything, it is larger and heavier than an activity bracelet, so depending on the use you are going to give it, you may prefer to make it with a lighter bracelet.

Although it doesn’t bother me to sleep, there are those who will find it too large and will not take advantage of the sleep monitoring functionality that Samsung has incorporated. Compared to the original Galaxy Watch, the new watch is 8% smaller, 14% thinner and 15% lighter.

Compared to the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro that Huawei has recently released, the dimensions and weight of the 45mm Galaxy Watch 3 with the same screen size are quite similar.

Galaxy Watch 3

(41mm) Galaxy Watch 3

(45mm) Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro screen 1.2 ″ 1.4 ″ 1.4 ″ Dimensions (mm.) 42.5 x 41.0 46.2 x 45.0 46.7 x 46.7 Thickness (mm.) 11.3 11.1 11.4 Weight (gr.) 48 54 52

The Galaxy Watch 3 is built in stainless steel, stronger than aluminum, although there is also a variant made of titanium if you are looking for something more exclusive. As standard, it comes with an aged leather strap, which is very suitable for day to day but not so much for exercising (due to sweat) or for swimming.

The watch has two buttons on the right side . The top button button acts as Back and can activate Samsung Pay if you hold down. Both buttons have a good touch feeling.

The button below acts as the Home button , and also opens the list of installed apps while on the home screen. In addition, if you double-click you access the list of active apps and, if you keep it pressed, you activate Bixby.

If you hold down both buttons at the same time, you access a screen to turn off the watch or activate the high sensitivity mode (wearing gloves).

The main way of handling the Galaxy Watch 3 is through its rotating metal bezel. While the Galaxy Watch 3 lacks gripping teeth, turning the bezel is fairly easy.

On the back of the watch we find the heart rate and oxygen saturation sensors. The strap itself has a button that allows us to release it from the hooks. To tell the truth, it was not very easy for me to re-hook it, so I do not recommend that you change the leash frequently.

Finally, another of the characteristics of the Galaxy Watch 3 is that it has 5ATM / IP68 water resistance , which means that you can use it for swimming as it resists dives up to 50 meters. Now, Samsung clarifies that it is not suitable for diving or water activities that are carried out in high pressure.

S creen

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 features a circular Super AMOLED display with a fairly generous 1.2 ″ or 1.4 ″ diameter.

The display is protected by a scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass DX glass . There is a more advanced version of this coating called Gorilla Glass DX + that improves protection against scratches and bumps, but it does not seem that it has been chosen by Samsung.

The screen has a resolution of 360 x 360 pixels, which gives it a pixel density of 364 or 424 dpi , depending on the screen size of 1.2 “or 1.4”.

The matrix of the AMOLED screen is PenTile type , which means that the sub-pixels are not arranged in a conventional RGB way, but are arranged in a geometric pattern with different sizes. Although this means that the effective resolution is lower, in practice this is hardly noticeable thanks to the distance from which we usually look at the watch.

The screen looks very sharp , as you’d expect thanks to its pixel density. The individual pixels are indistinguishable and the viewing angles are wide enough to be able to see the watch from extreme angles, which is essential in a watch.

An advantage of the Galaxy Watch 3 is that it has an Always On Watch mode that keeps the face visible at all times, with a dimmed glow, while you are wearing the watch. In addition, the screen is not limited to displaying images in black and white, but also makes use of color.

Although this functionality reduces autonomy, AMOLED screens have the advantage that the black pixels do not light up, so only the illuminated pixels consume energy.

To evaluate the quality of the screen of the Galaxy Watch 3 we have used an X-Rite colorimeter and Calman Ultimate software .

According to my own measurements, the maximum brightness in a normal situation is 590 nits but when the watch detects that we are under sunlight, a so-called outdoor mode is activated that increases the brightness up to 890 nits. This value is very high although it does not reach the 1,000 nits offered by the Apple Watch.

The screen has a color temperature of 7,400 ºK, which means that it has a certain bluish tint as it is above the ideal value of 6,500 ºK.

Image quality is good and in line with what you would expect from Super AMOLED displays: deep black, high contrast, and vibrant colors.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 incorporates a brightness sensor that is integrated under the screen, so it is impossible to see it with the naked eye

The watch automatically recognizes the gesture of turning the wrist to fully turn on the screen . The gesture works well even though the screen occasionally turns on accidentally.

If we go into a movie theater or another place where we do not want the clock to interrupt us, we can activate the do not disturb mode that deactivates the vibration and keeps the screen off. The same happens when we go to sleep, we can activate the sleep mode so that the light on the screen does not vibrate or wake us up.

P rocessor, storage, connectivity and battery

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 features an Exynos 9110 Dual processor with two 1.15GHz Cortex-A53 cores and Mali-T720 GPU. It is the same chip that we already found in the original Galaxy Watch, so we do not see any improvement over the 2018 model.

This processor is accompanied by 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage for music, applications, etc. The Galaxy Watch came with 1.5 GB in its LTE version, so at this point we have gone a bit backwards.

In any case, the performance of the clock is good and I have not noticed any lag when moving around the interface. When opening some apps, you have to wait about a second, but the same happens with smartphones, so you should not worry about this point.

The watch is accompanied by a good number of sensors: accelerometer (capable of measuring forces up to 32g), heart rate sensor (with 8 photodiodes), electrocardiogram (ECG), barometer, gyroscope and lighting.

The heart rate sensor is built into the back of the watch, so you can take periodic measurements while wearing the watch and send them to the Samsung health app. Regarding the electrocardiogram , this functionality is not yet available in Spain, as it requires approval from the European health authorities.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 has GPS / Glonass / Beidou / Galileo , so we can use the watch to go for a run and track our routes without having to carry a smartphone. In addition, it also allows navigation through maps to be able to reach our destination with the help of the clock.

The watch normally connects to the phone via Bluetooth 5.0 and has 2.4GHz 802.11 b / g / n WiFi connectivity , so it can work even when the watch is out of Bluetooth range of the phone. It does not support a 5 GHz WiFi connection, which is usually faster. It also has an NFC antenna that facilitates mobile payments.

In addition, you can also get a variant with LTE / 4G cellular connectivity thanks to the use of an eSIM card (virtual SIM). This allows you to leave the house with your watch and stay connected even if you leave your phone at home.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 has 247/340 mAh batteries (for the 41/45 mm versions), which is a significant reduction compared to the Galaxy Watch with 270/472 mAh (42/46 mm) batteries.

If we look at the autonomy data provided by Samsung, this reduction in battery has a direct effect on the duration of the battery. While the Galaxy Watch offered 80 hours of typical use, the Galaxy Watch 3 only offers 56 hours.

In my daily use, the Galaxy Watch 3 has lasted around 1.5 days on a single charge with the heart rate sensor active, the ‘watch always on’ feature on, and monitoring sleep cycles at night.

Now, my lifestyle is not very active, so recording training sessions and using GPS can expect an even tighter range.

Some smartwatches like the recently announced Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro last (in theory) up to two weeks, so in this regard the Galaxy Watch 3 lags well behind.

When the watch is idle, it consumes very little power, but when the screen turns on, the body vibrates, or the watch receives notifications, the consumption increases.

Of course, if we use Bluetooth to listen to music or GPS to track our routes, consumption skyrockets and we will have to recharge it sooner than expected.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 has a power saving mode to extend the autonomy of the watch when the battery is close to running out.

This mode turns the screen to near black and white, disables the WiFi and mobile data network, reduces CPU performance, and only allows calls, notifications, and messages when connected to a mobile device via Bluetooth.

Charging is done via WPC wireless technology, which allows charging from 0% to 100% in just over a couple of hours. While smartphones have had fast charging for a long time, for some reason smart watches are still not especially fast when it comes to recharging their battery.

If you have a recent Samsung smartphone, you can also charge the watch by resting it on the back of the phone thanks to its reverse wireless charging. However, you cannot charge it on a conventional Qi charger, which would have been very convenient.

C onnecting the watch to the smartphone

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 can receive notifications in two different ways: through a Bluetooth connection to our mobile phone or through a WiFi connection to the Internet.

The most common (and less battery consuming) way to use the Galaxy Watch 3 is to pair it via Bluetooth with our Android mobile phone. The mobile phone sends the notifications to the watch, and both devices have to be close, at a distance of a few meters, like any Bluetooth connection.

The second way to connect is via WiFi, and in this case, the watch may be in a different location than the phone as it is not necessary for both devices to be connected to the same WiFi network. To do this, the phone must have an active Internet connection, either via WiFi or a 3G / 4G connection, and that the Account and backup> Remote connection option of the phone’s Galaxy Wearable app is activated .

With this option active, the watch can continue to display notifications, messages and emails, and can be located using the Search functionality. It is also possible to activate the reception of calls on the watch itself.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is also compatible with the iPhone, although its functionalities are more limited than with an Android smartphone (for example, you cannot respond to many notifications or synchronize the physical activity data with the Apple Health app).

In my opinion, if you own an iPhone, the best option is to get one of the Apple Watch models.

G alaxy Wearable App

All the configuration of the watch can be done through the Samsung Galaxy Wearable application that we must download to the mobile phone from the Play Store, unless we have a Samsung phone in which it comes pre-installed.

The Galaxy Wearable application is compatible with any phone that runs Android 5.0 (or higher) and has at least 1.5 GB of RAM so, in practice, it is compatible with almost all smartphones on the market.

With the Galaxy Wearable application we can pair our phone with the Galaxy Watch 3 via Bluetooth. It also offers several options for applications and settings, as we will see below.

In my case, I have tested the Galaxy Watch 3 with a Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra , so the setup process has been very simple. If you use an Android smartphone, the process is somewhat longer because you have to install several apps and services.

One of the things we can do with the Samsung Galaxy Wearable application is select watch faces.

The application offers 40 preset spheres: 8 classic, 6 minimalist, 5 trendy, 8 informative, 4 health, 3 wallpaper, 3 focused on time and 3 rings.

You can also download additional spheres, some at a cost, from the Galaxy Store, although in fact they are no wonder. There are watch styles for all tastes: digital, analog, modern, classic, for athletes, for travelers, etc.

Some spheres support customization to change the background, font, color, and complications. Complication data is obtained through the watch’s native APIs and includes information such as battery level, steps, elevation, and more.

Developers can create their own complications to display additional information. By clicking on a complication, additional information may appear or access the application itself.

From the Samsung Galaxy Wearable application, we can select the apps whose notifications will be shown on the watch.

In addition, we have options to limit notifications while the phone is in use, show notifications only when the watch is on, mute notifications from the phone when you are wearing the watch, turn on the screen when a notification arrives, show an orange indicator on the face when there are notifications pending to read and show details of the notification when it appears on the screen, among others.

Speaking of applications, from Samsung Galaxy Wearable we can choose the order in which the applications and widgets appear on the clock and configure the settings of some of the applications – by default, Messages, Telephone, Contacts, Mail, Weather and Voice recorder.

With the Samsung Galaxy Wearable app we can transfer multimedia content to the Galaxy Watch 3. It is possible to send music tracks and photos and we can even configure certain playlists and photo albums to automatically synchronize on a regular basis. To listen to music, we must use a Bluetooth headset.

The Samsung Galaxy Wearable application offers the possibility to prepare text templates for quick responses, configure a request for help when pressing three times on the Home button or if it detects a strong fall, and search for the watch from the phone if we do not know where we have it left.

Basic interface and functionalities

Operation of the Galaxy Watch 3 is done through touch controls and, of course, the rotating bezel. It is a very comfortable way to interact with the watch since the interface has been designed in a circular way.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 runs Tizen 5.5 with One UI Watch 2.0 , so its interface is somewhat different from other smartwatches with Google’s Wear OS but, in essence, it works like any other smartwatch: it alerts you to notifications that reach your phone, allows you to track your physical activity, and runs some applications locally.

By default, when the watch is turned on it shows the selected sphere, and if we press on it for a few seconds we can select any other sphere, although it is more convenient to do so from the phone.

During normal watch use, when a notification arrives, the phone vibrates and the screen turns on (optionally) to display information about the notification. If we scroll on the screen we can read the complete notification and, if we drag it up, we discard it.

If we dismiss a notification on the watch, it will also disappear on the phone. During normal use of the watch, if we drag the home screen of the watch to the right or turn the bezel to the left, we access a view with notifications pending to be read.

The watch allows you to interact with some notifications. For example, if we receive an email from Gmail, we can archive it, delete it, or even reply from the clock itself with predefined responses and emojis, or write a new response.

The Galaxy Watch 3 allows you to enter text through a T9 keyboard, similar to the one we used with old phones to send SMS. Obviously typing on such a small screen is not easy, but you can always use predefined responses or dictate the responses by voice.

By dragging the main screen to the left or rotating the bezel to the right we access the widgets. We can select any of the following widgets:

Alarm

Shortcuts to apps

Calendar

Contacts

Music

Samsung Health (daily activity)

Samsung Health (water)

Samsung Health (ranking)

Samsung Health (food)

Samsung Health (challenges)

Samsung Health (multi-exercise)

Samsung Health (steps)

Samsung Health (health summary)

Samsung Health (women’s health)

Samsung Health (Heart Rate)

Samsung Health (stress),

Samsung Health (blood oxygen)

Samsung Health (sleep)

World clock

Reminders

Weather

If we drag the screen from top to bottom on the Home screen, we access the quick settings that allow you to activate the energy saving mode, activate the airplane mode, mute the sound, activate the do not disturb mode, activate the clock always on, adjust brightness, activate cinema mode, activate water lock and go to settings.

In addition, we can see the remaining battery level and the type of active connection with the phone: Bluetooth or autonomous connection via WiFi.

The Galaxy Watch 3 is also useful to avoid missing calls. If we receive a call, the clock vibrates and on the screen we see the name of the person who is calling. From the watch itself we can accept the call using the integrated speaker / microphone or a Bluetooth headset.

A pplications

If we press the lower side button, we access all the applications that are installed on the watch:

Messages , which allows access to our SMS

Telephone , which allows us to dial a phone number or select a contact we want to call

Contacts , which allows access to our contacts

Bixby, which allows you to control the clock with your voice

Email , which allows access to our email

Samsung Health , which tracks our physical activity

Weather , showing the weather forecast

Calendar , which allows us to show the events we have on the agenda

Galaxy Store , which gives us access to the Samsung app store

Samsung Pay , which allows you to pay with the watch

Reminder , which allows you to add reminders

Microsoft Outlook , which allows access to email

Music , which allows us to play our songs

Gallery , which allows you to view photos on the watch

Find my phone , which makes the phone ring in case we don’t know where it is

Alarm , which allows setting alarms to the clock

World clock , which allows you to show the time in another country

Countdown , allowing you to start a timer

Stopwatch , which allows you to measure times

PPT controller , to handle Powerpoint presentations

Voice recorder , which allows you to save voice notes

The integrated Bixby functionality allows you to request information and give orders to the watch in Spanish with your voice just by saying “Hi Bixby” . For example, we can ask “what is my heart rate”, “how many steps have I walked today”, “call Juan”, “what is the weather in Madrid today” and more.

Bixby also integrates with apps like Uber ( “ask me for an Uber and use my VISA card to pay” ) or Smart Home ( “turn on the light” ).

In addition to the apps that arrive pre-installed, we can download new applications from the Samsung Galaxy Wearable app , through an application store organized by categories: watch faces, health and wellness, games, finance, lifestyle, social networks , entertainment, utilities, supplies and essentials.

If you are used to making presentations based on Powerpoint, you will be glad to know that Samsung has incorporated an app called PPT Controller that allows you to link the clock with the computer and control the protection of the slides.

If you are used to paying with your mobile with Samsung Pay , you will be happy to know that the watch also supports this form of payment, so you can pay just by bringing the watch closer to the payment terminal.

The Galaxy Watch 3 does not come with a pre-installed Maps application although, luckily, there are some available in the Galaxy store (but there is no Google Maps). The watch is capable of using its own GPS for navigation without depending on the phone.

One of the best navigation applications is HERE WeGo , which we can use to guide our steps to our destination through instructions on the clock screen itself.

This application allows you to calculate routes on foot, by car or by public transport. It is also an independent application that does not need to be permanently connected to the phone since it is capable of maintaining a cache, although it is not an application that works offline.

The monitoring of physical activity is one of the highlights of this watch, thanks to the app Samsung Health integrated into the own Galaxy Watch 3.

The watch is capable of monitoring your steps and running sessions, calories, heart rate, oxygen saturation level, hours of sleep, stress level, menstrual cycle, and coffee and water intake if you bother to introduce them. In addition, it is also capable of detecting strong falls.

When it comes to monitoring sleep , the Galaxy Watch 3 records your REM cycles, your deep sleep phase and your total sleep time, measuring and scoring the time you spend sleeping and helping you improve the quality of your rest. I have compared the estimate of hours of sleep with an Apple Watch Series 5 with watchOS 7, and the measurements are very similar.

The Galaxy Watch 3 automatically detects if you suffer a strong fall thanks to its accelerometer and begins to sound for 60 seconds. If you don’t respond, send a distress message to your emergency contact with your location and a 5-second ambient sound recording. You also have the option of calling Emergencies if you fall.

Thanks to the red LEDs and infrared rays, the Galaxy Watch 3 can estimate your SpO2 levels (the concentration of oxygen in your bloodstream). The measurement process is quite sensitive since you must be still and place the watch away from your wrist. In my tests, I have not always managed to complete the measurement first time, which is somewhat frustrating.

You can also monitor your blood pressure through the Samsung Health app without continually using a blood pressure monitor. Before using this feature for the first time, you have to calibrate it with a blood pressure monitor (and repeat the calibration every 4 weeks), and then the sensors measure the pressure through an analysis of your pulse waves while wearing the watch.

At the moment, this functionality is not available in Spain as you must first obtain the necessary approvals from health agencies.

In addition to measuring the heart rate, Samsung has also incorporated the ability to take an ECG by holding the top button for 30 seconds. This on-the-fly ECG is capable of detecting atrial fibrillation (Afib) and displays measurements easily. This functionality is also not available in Spain for now as, again, it requires European approvals.

The watch is capable of automatically detecting that you are doing sports after 10 minutes of medium or high intensity physical activity, and it records information such as type, duration and calories burned. When you stop exercising for more than a minute, the watch automatically recognizes that you have stopped and deactivates that function.

Of the around 40 types of exercises that it can monitor, only some of them – walking, running, cycling, elliptical cross trainer, rowing machine, swimming and dynamic exercise – can be automatically measured.

It is also possible to manually start exercise sessions . For example, if we go out for a run we can activate a running session and, thanks to the GPS, the watch will measure the distance you have traveled and the route followed.

The data collected by Samsung Health is synchronized with the phone app, from where we can comfortably access all the information. You can also synchronize Samsung Health data with some health services but not with Google Fit or Apple Health, which are surely already installed on your Android or iOS smartphone.

Samsung has included more than 120 home exercise programs to choose from with videos that you can watch on your phone while the watch tracks your activity and guides you. We have programs to strengthen your abs, burn calories, high intensity interval training, etc.

We can also use the clock to control the music playback on our phone , whether we use the Play Music application or use other applications. A small icon in the shape of a phone or clock in the upper right area allows you to switch to local playback mode.

In this mode, the Galaxy Watch 3 can access any song stored in its 4GB of internal storage and play it through its small integrated speaker or through a Bluetooth headset paired with the clock.

If you are a Spotify user, you will be happy to know that the popular Spotify app is compatible with the Galaxy Watch 3 and allows us to enjoy music offline, as long as you have a premium account.

The main pending issue for Tizen is the availability of applications . While we can install apps like Endomondo , MapMyRun , MyFitnessPal and Strava , we still find some lacks like Runtastic . We also did not find apps like Instagram , Twitter , Facebook , WhatsApp or the Google suite.

P rice

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 can be purchased in its two connectivity variants on the Samsung website for € 439 (Bluetooth) and € 489 (Bluetooth + LTE / 4G) for the 45 mm size, and for € 469 (Bluetooth) and € 519 (Bluetooth + LTE / 4G) for the 41mm size.

Now, keep in mind that in Amazon Spain you can find these models with lower prices .

Samsung continues to market the Samsung Galaxy Watch ( € 229 at Amazon), which is available in 1.3 ″ and 1.2 ″ screen sizes. This model lacks sensors for ECG, does not support Bluetooth 5.0 (but 4.2), does not measure blood oxygen saturation, stress or blood pressure, does not detect falls and does not have guided training.

Another high-end watch that has been launched recently is the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro (€ 329 when it goes on sale) , which offers a range of 2 weeks, heart rate sensor, training monitoring, sleep tracking, sensor blood oxygen saturation, wireless charging and more.

C onclusions

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is a sleek looking smartwatch with a circular dial design. It has a sophisticated construction with a stainless steel case (or titanium in an even more premium variant) on which its screen is surrounded by a rotating bezel.

The model I have tested is the 41mm one, but if you prefer larger watches you can also opt for the 45mm model. Unlike other watches that come with a silicone strap, the Galaxy Watch 3 includes an elegant leather strap that is very suitable for wearing but not so suitable for sports.

The body of the Galaxy Watch 3 is completely sealed and offers 5 ATM water resistance , which means that we can use it for our swimming sessions (although not for diving). In addition, the screen is protected by Gorilla Glass DX to avoid scratches from rubbing against objects in everyday life.

The screen of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is excellent and I have measured very high brightness values ​​that ensure good visibility outdoors. Its AMOLED panel offers deep blacks, vivid colors, and wide viewing angles. In addition, the user interface has been designed with this screen in mind, so bright colors and dark backgrounds predominate to save battery life.

Samsung offers the possibility that the screen remains always on , with a dim brightness level and a simplified interface so that it hardly consumes battery but shows relevant information even in color. It also has an illumination sensor that adjusts the screen brightness to ambient light automatically.

In terms of hardware, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 has an Exynos 9110 processor, 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of storage . This chip is the same that we already saw in the Galaxy Watch of 2018, which also had 1.5 GB of RAM in its LTE version instead of 1 GB.

Despite all the new features, the old chip is still able to move the interface and aps fluently. In daily use, I have not experienced freezes or problems with apps closing in the background.

The 41mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 that I have used has a 247 mAh battery that, in practice, offers less autonomy than the original Galaxy Watch.

In my experience, the Galaxy Watch 3 can last around 1.5 days on a charge , which is not a very high value.

In any case, it all depends on how you use the functions that consume the most battery: always-on screen, physical activity and heart rate tracking, notifications, music playback, GPS, etc.

Luckily, it incorporates a power saving mode to extend battery life if you ever need it.

Charging is done through a proprietary base and takes just over 2 hours. I would have liked it to support standard Qi wireless charging (if you have a recent Galaxy smartphone, you can carry it on its back thanks to its PowerShare functionality).

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 runs Tizen 5.5 , Samsung’s own operating system that competes with Google’s Wear OS. The watch is compatible with Android smartphones and even with the iPhone, although if you have a Samsung smartphone you will enjoy a better user experience.

Notifications that arrive on the phone are displayed on the screen of the Galaxy Watch 3, in some cases, it is possible to interact with them from the watch – for example, to delete or archive an email that we have just received. The notifications that we discard on the watch also disappear from the phone.

You can configure the watch to receive notifications even if it is not connected by Bluetooth but by WiFi, even if they are different networks. There is also a model with 4G / LTE cellular connectivity that allows you to be connected at all times.

The Galaxy Watch 3 incorporates a good number of standard applications to control the watch with your voice through Bixby, make calls from the watch, send messages, control music playback, set alarms, measure heart rate, record our workouts, perform payments with Samsung Pay, etc.

In addition, we can install some useful apps such as Here Maps for GPS navigation or even Spotify to enjoy offline music with its premium version.

The most athletic will appreciate the Samsung Health application that makes use of the heart rate sensor, pedometer and altimeter to control our physical activity even automatically for seven exercises. It also has built-in GPS that measures distances and records our routes when we go for a run without having to carry the phone.

Samsung has incorporated a large number of sensors to monitor heart rate, take an ECG (not yet available in Spain), measure blood pressure (not yet available in Spain), estimate the level of oxygen saturation in the blood (although not always works the first time), measure the level of stress, detect strong falls and monitor the hours and quality of sleep.

The Galaxy Watch 3 includes more than 120 guided workouts that you can watch on your smartphone or TV (via cast) in sync with your watch. While you do it, you can see useful information on the watch and, of course, when finished, all the information is saved.

Tizen offers a host of free and paid watch faces, but its app ecosystem is more limited than Google’s Wear OS. We miss some apps like Runtastic, Instagram, WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook or the Google suite (Google Maps is not available, for example).

In conclusion, the Galaxy Watch 3 is an excellent option to receive notifications, record physical activity and monitor our health, but you must take into account its less autonomy compared to other options and that some functionalities (ECG and blood pressure) are not yet available in Spain.

The best:

Attractive stainless steel design slimmer than previous model

Circular display with high resolution, high maximum brightness, wide viewing angles, deep blacks, vivid colors and an always-on display mode.

Screen protected by Corning Gorilla Glass DX glass.

Rotating bezel and two physical buttons for easy interface navigation.

Interface and apps that move smoothly thanks to powerful hardware.

WiFi connectivity, Bluetooth 5, NFC (allows payment with Samsung Pay) and, optionally, LTE / 4G cellular connectivity

Wireless charging without the need for magnetic cables.

Good set of pre-installed apps to cover the main needs.

Voice control thanks to Bixby (available in Spanish)

Health tracking with built-in heart rate sensor, ECG sensor, blood saturation sensor, sleep monitoring, stress monitoring, and heavy drop detection

Automatic monitoring of seven exercises with integrated GPS to measure distances and record routes.

More than 120 guided workouts to improve fitness, burn calories, etc.

Submersible in water up to 50 meters.

Worst: