Samsung Galaxy Z Dual Fold: A patent shows a folding with 2 hinges

By Abraham
A new Samsung patent lets us see a new folding smartphone whose screen can be folded twice. The patent was applied for at the Korean Trademark Office (KIPO) in September 2018, but has not been published until last week. The images show a folding smartphone that can be folded twice. When opened, the user has the option of using a long, narrow screen. Once the screen is folded down on both sides, the smartphone can be operated with one hand and stored in your pocket. # gallery-1 {margin: auto; } # gallery-1 .gallery-item {float: left; margin-top: 10px; text-align: center; width: 50%; } # gallery-1 img {border: 2px solid #cfcfcf; } # gallery-1 .gallery-caption {margin-left: 0; } / * see gallery_shortcode () in wp-includes / media.php * /

On one of the two sides, the display panel can be folded not only back, but also forward. This design not seen before brings a series of advantages. For example, it is possible to fold the device at the bottom and use the angled area as a keyboard, while the applications are displayed on the rest of the screen. Of course, this is only a patent and therefore may not become a commercial product. It remains to be seen whether Samsung will actually announce a dual-hinged smartphone, although we are unlikely to see it for another year.

