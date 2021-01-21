Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Review: The best foldable smartphone

Will 2021 be the year of folding smartphones? Probably not, the sector is still young and too exclusive, given the prices that circulate, but if there is a certainty this is represented by Samsung. The Korean house was among the first to propose folding devices ready for the general public, starting with the excellent but improved first generation Galaxy Fold up to the Galaxy Z Flip. Thanks to the presence of multiple models, and the good name of the company in this field, Samsung has managed to gain a huge market share in the foldable segment, which exceeds 70%, in fact we are facing almost a monopoly.

In the last months of 2020 a new model has also arrived, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 which we will talk about in this test, which has managed to improve its predecessor in several respects. Samsung was good at listening to the criticisms that came with the first variant, so much so that today the Fold 2 appears to be a much more mature smartphone and more ready to take advantage of the AMOLED folding display that distinguishes it.

Similar design but with many improvements

The concept behind the Fold has not changed from the first model. Basically Samsung has created a smartphone that can be used closed for the most basic operations, thanks to the external screen, and open when carrying out longer and more complex tasks. In this respect there are no differences compared to the past, it is in the actual usability of the two displays that a lot has changed. In fact, with the first Fold the size of the external screen was too small to allow comfortable use: the result is that the internal display was almost always used. Now it’s not like that anymore, with the transition to 6.23 inches compared to 4.6 inches seen in the past Samsung has greatly improved the usability of this panel, which is still too narrow to write long messages in comfort, but is still more usable in everyday use.

The build quality has remained the same, excellent, seen with the first Fold, as soon as you take this new variant in your hand you immediately perceive a clear feeling of quality, especially in the hinge, this revised and improved too.

Its structure appears more solid and rigid and allows you to position the smartphone in ways that were previously impossible, for example with one half resting on a surface, where the keyboard is displayed, and the top one open to function as a display. The external screen now occupies almost the entire front of the smartphone and is covered with Gorilla Glass Victus glass, the most resistant available today, while at the rear, in the camera area, we find Gorilla Glass 6.

The internal screen now uses a more glass-like material as a cover, but the pre-applied protective film doesn’t allow you to feel it on your fingers. This surface is also a real receptacle for fingerprints and dust: it is difficult to do better in this case, at least until materials more similar to the feeling given by glass are used. The positive aspects are greater rigidity of the folding panel and especially the disappearance of the notch for the internal camera, which took away space for vision. Now in its place Samsung has integrated the cam directly into the screen, a better solution that also satisfies the eyes better.

The sales pack is quite complete and includes AKG USB Type C headphones, of excellent quality, and the 25 W charger: shame about the absence of the cover, to be purchased separately, and given the price of almost 2000 euros at present we would have expected it available directly in the package.

Charging takes place via USB Type C while fingerprints are available on the front release systems, with the sensor located under the power key on the right edge, and face recognition. The fingerprint reader is fast in detecting but not always very precise, the unlocking with the face, on the other hand, does not always manage to recognize the face in low light conditions: certainly in this respect it could have been done better.

Ergonomics, net of the weight of just over 280 grams, it is excellent when closed, where the narrow and elongated shape allows a good grip. Once opened, the greater rigidity of the hinges makes the use identical to that of a traditional tablet, confirming that the novelties made to this element are important and functional.

Great displays and audio

Samsung has equipped the Fold Z 2 with two high-quality screens. The external one is 6.23 inches with a resolution of 816×2260 pixels; has an aspect ratio of 25: 9 and uses Super AMOLED technology. We have used this panel much more than the first Fold, the increase in size has made it more functional: you can write short messages such as surfing the internet without problems, even the telephone management starts mainly through this panel.

But the news is not lacking even in the main display, which has grown in size, 7.3 to 7.6 inches, but also in resolution, going from 2152 x 1536 pixels to 2208 x 1768 pixels. Another important novelty is support for dynamic 120 Hz, the same technology seen in the Note 20 Ultra review. Thanks to it, the smartphone moves easily from a refresh rate of 11 Hz up to 120 Hz, according to the task performed: if more fluidity is needed, the OS goes to 120 Hz, when instead more static tasks are performed it can go down to 11 Hz, thus saving precious battery and at the same time offering greater fluidity to images.

This display is perfect for web browsing and viewing videos in a larger format, plus the option to use HDR10 +. The crease in the center of the panel is still visible but, as we also highlighted in the first model, after a few hours of use it practically disappears from sight and even to the touch you no longer notice it. Certainly the benefit of being able to use a screen of this size is much greater than the possible annoyance generated by the fold, which is not a problem during daily use.

The absence of the notch also greatly improves the vision of the contents, which can now be exploited without interruptions of any kind, if not for the small hole dedicated to the camera.

On the audio front, Samsung has done a great job, the sound is very powerful and clean and even during conversations we had no problems whatsoever. Enjoying a movie with the main screen together with the small but good speakers of the Z Fold 2 is really a pleasure.

Top performance

Waiting for the Snapdragon 888, which will equip the top of the Android range of 2021, we can only congratulate Samsung for the excellent performance offered by this Z Fold 2. The credit goes in large part to the Snapdragon 865+ processor used inside it, the most powerful available today, and to its Adreno 650 GPU, along with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of non-expandable internal memory. The Snapdragon 865+, coupled with Samsung’s consistently great work on its One UI software, made it the Fold Z 2 one of the most performing and responsive phones you can buy, and moreover with a truly remarkable autonomy, thanks also to the 4500 mAh battery. At the end of the day you always arrive, with a more contained use the two days of use are widely within reach.

In this period of smart working on the other hand, the use of Wi-Fi rather than mobile networks gives hours of extra autonomy, for a phone that does not fear even the most busy days. On the connectivity front, the presence of the Snapdragon 865+ guarantees all the latest standards, from 5G to Wi-Fi 6, passing through NFC and wireless charging.

Camera and software

On paper, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 does not have a photographic sector that can compete with the S20 Ultra and Note 20 Ultra, but in reality this is not the case. The large 108 Megapixel sensor installed in the aforementioned models offers greater detail and a more intense zoom, but the more traditional configuration of the Fold 2 guarantees simplicity and superior shutter speed, thanks to faster and more precise focusing.

In all there are five cameras, three in the back that make up the main module, one front for the external screen and another for the internal one.

The main module consists of three 12 Megapixel sensors, the first with wide-angle optics and f / 1.8 aperture, with OIS stabilization and PDAF autofocus. Then we have an ultra wide-angle sensor with a 123 ° field of view and an f / 2.2 aperture, while the last one has an f / 2.4 aperture and is dedicated to 2x zoom without loss of quality.

The yield of the shots is very good (even at night), the focusing speed is higher than that obtainable with the 108 Megapixel sensor. The result are images perfectly in line with the product’s caliber, even in the case of the Ultra Wide sensor, only the zoom is penalized compared to the other top of the range from Samsung. The two 10 megapixel front cameras do their job very well, the Fold 2 does not stand out for photographic quality but remains excellent.

As for the software, Samsung’s work is exceptional, starting with three years of guaranteed updates. At the time of writing the device has just been updated to One UI 3, with Android 11 and security patch of January 2021. The offer of options is huge, advanced multitasking allows you to open up to three apps at the same time, or to take advantage of floating windows to have more software open at the same time.

There is also the Flex mode, which is activated when the smartphone is positioned open only halfway, as if the lower part were a keyboard and the upper one an independent screen.

In this case, depending on the applications, you can take advantage of different functions, from an extended keyboard to a better separation of controls, as in the case of cameras. Samsung has created a flexible and feature-rich operating system, if we add to this the possibility of using DeX (a sort of alternative interface designed to be used in conjunction with an external screen) without wires, we get a smartphone capable of turning into a tablet. and at the same time able to become a hub for big screen work.