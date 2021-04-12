- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Things will be slightly different for Samsung this year, as the Galaxy S21 series will not be followed by the Galaxy Note 21. Samsung said a shortage of chips would prevent it from launching a new Note this season. While reports said that Samsung was looking to scrap the phone in favor of folding ones. Samsung only has two foldable phones planned for 2021: The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 2.

Now everything indicates that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 It could be released even earlier than expected, while also providing additional details on the design of the phone. We will tell you.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: the brand’s new folding smartphone could arrive very soon

The Elect, claims that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will have a battery of 4,380 mAh. That’s in line with other 2021 Android phones, but that particular battery size doesn’t follow the industry trend. But the battery in the Galaxy Z Fold 3 matches that of the original Galaxy Fold, and both are slightly smaller than the 4,500 mAh battery in the Fold 2.

The reduction in capacity is directly linked to the design of the phone. They comment that Samsung is reducing the size of the battery to accommodate the change in screen size of the Fold 3 and increase its portability.

The report also adds that the foldable main screen will measure 7.5 inches, slightly smaller than the Fold 2’s 7.6-inch screen. The external screen will be 6.2 inches. However, previous reports indicated that the coverage screen could be even smaller. The interesting thing here is to observe the focus on portability that the brand wants to do. One of the things that some criticized about the Fold’s design was its bulkiness. When folded, Fold models leave a hole for the display next to the hinge.

On the other hand, Samsung is expected to bring new technologies to the folding device, such as compatibility with the S Pen, the adaptive refresh rate, and the cameras under panel (UPC). The technology of 120Hz adaptive display of the Galaxy S21 Ultra also comes to a premium phone like the Z Fold 3.

Finally, it was also reported a few days ago that Samsung had already started the development of the firmware of the Galaxy Z Fold 3. The report said that the phone would have at least 256 GB storage and what would I run Android 11 with Samsung’s One UI 3.5 above.

Its launch will occur earlier than expected

Samsung wants to introduce the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 2 earlier than expected, targeting July. That would be roughly a month before the Note series’ normal mid-August launch date. Regardless of when the next Unpacked takes place, the designs for the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 2 are likely long overdue, leaking ahead of the press conference.

>