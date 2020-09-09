Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G is official: the evolution of the species

After tasting the Unpacked event at the beginning of August 2020, finally the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G folding smartphone had a space of its own in a special presentation recently concluded. This means that we now know the entire data sheet and can give a closer look to the device from multiple angles, thanks to the official renderings released by the South Korean company.

Let’s go, therefore, to the discovery of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, a smartphone that brings the foldables to their second generation, which some might see as a sort of “proof of maturity”.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G: design and technical data

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G is immediately noticed because of major design changes. The South Korean company listened to user feedback on the external display, which in the previous model had an aspect ratio that made it inconvenient to use in different situations. Samsung has therefore increased the size of the panel to 6.2 inches and placed a hole for the camera at the top. This makes it much more useful and comfortable to use, even if everything will have to be tested by hand.

Another important step taken with this model is the disappearance of the internal notch, an aspect that had made some users turn up their noses. Now the camera has been “moved” in a small notch, positioned in the upper right. Samsung’s choice aims to make the device more pleasing to the eye and at the same time not lose the ability to make video calls and selfies while the smartphone is open. There is no shortage of other innovations, given that improvements have been made both in terms of resistance of the internal display and in terms of dust accumulation.

The gap between the two halves has also been narrowed when Galaxy Z Fold2 5G is closed. For the rest, now the smartphone it can be positioned differently, for example with half the screen horizontally and the other half vertically (Flex mode). The colors available are Mystic Bronze and Mystic Black.

In short, important steps forward have been made in terms of design, but how are we placed at the technical data sheet level? Samsung has not spared even from this point of view, since we find a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED internal screen with QXGA + resolution (2208 x 1768 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, peak brightness up to 900 nit and “drop” notch, accompanied by a 6.2-inch Super AMOLED external panel with HD + resolution (2260 x 816 pixels).

As for the internal screen, there is a mode that automatically chooses the refresh rate, bringing it, for example, to 11 Hz while the user reads an article, between 24 and 120 Hz while watching a movie and between 48 and 120 Hz during a gaming session. This allows you to save battery without making too many compromises in terms of fluidity.

The dimensions of the device are 159.2 x 128.2 x 6.9 – 6.0 mm when open and 159.2 x 68 x 16.8 – 13.8 when closed. The weight is slightly higher than that of the model arrived in Italy last year: 282 grams. As for the photographic sector, we find a triple 12MP rear camera, which includes a wide-angle sensor (f / 2.2) and a telephoto lens (f / 2.4). The remaining sensor has f / 1.8 aperture and features Super Speed ​​Dual Pixel AF and OIS. As for the other cameras, we find two 10 MP sensors (f / 2.2). There is no shortage of a fingerprint reader placed on the side and facial recognition.

Under the body, it peeps out a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus processor, flanked by 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal memory. The battery is 4500mAh and supports fast charging. Top-of-the-range specifications of 2020, which are completed by a connectivity compartment that includes support for Dual SIM (one nanoSIM and one eSIM), 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 and Wireless PowerShare. There is the USB Type-C port.