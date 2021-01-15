Tech NewsApps

Samsung gets a little closer to Google: One UI 3.1 comes with Google Messages and Discover by default

By Brian Adam
0
2
Samsung gets a little closer to Google: One UI 3.1 comes with Google Messages and Discover by default
Samsung Gets A Little Closer To Google: One Ui 3.1

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Samsung gets a little closer to Google: One UI 3.1 comes with Google Messages and Discover by default

With the launch of the new Samsung Galaxy S21, an important innovation has arrived at the software level: One UI 3.1. The new version of Samsung’s customization layer has improvements both at the UI level and at the functional level, including the system’s own default applications.

One of the changes at the application level comes from the hand of Google Messages, which will become one of the native messages apps. Similarly, Samsung’s side panel, UpDay, will finally be replaced by Google Discover.

One UI 3.1, with more Google presence

One UI 3.1 is the new version of Samsung’s customization layer. With it comes a greater cleanliness in the elements of the interface, as well as new functions. However, two of the most striking novelties of the ROM they have to do with Google apps.

Upday UpDay (dark theme) vs Google Discover.

Historically, Samsung has provided its Galaxy with an information panel on the left desktop. This panel, UpDay, will be replaced by Google Discover, the left panel that many Android phones carry. Thus, we will be able to consult the news of Google in a simple way, just by sliding the desktop.

Similarly, the Google Messages application will be one of Samsung’s native apps. It is important since, together with Samsung Messages, this application supports RCS, a relevant point for the future of this type of communication. However, the native Samsung app will still be present, so it may be convenient to disable some of them if we do not want to have duplicate apps.

Via | 9to5Google

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Apps

Google improves the browser integrated in its app with a new navigation menu

Brian Adam - 0
A new change in the design of the browser integrated into the Google application makes it easier and more complete to move...
Read more
Apple

Cherry, Tom Holland’s new movie already has a trailer

Brian Adam - 0
A new week ends and thus we reach the middle of the first month of this new year 2021, a year in which we...
Read more
Apps

YouTube will allow you to make purchases directly from the videos

Brian Adam - 0
In the same way that on Instagram you can already tag products and make purchases directly from the application, YouTube plans to incorporate a...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©