Samsung Good Lock is updated with three new apps to customize the S Pen, the wallpaper and the keyboard

Samsung launched Good Lock in 2016 as an experiment to radically change such key aspects of the interface such as the lock screen, notifications, or recent apps. After updating for a couple of months, it fell into oblivion, but came back dismembered in nine apps two years later.

Little by little it has been updated to adapt to the different versions of Android and Samsung One UI, but unfortunately, it is still officially available only in some countries. In all other regions, it is necessary to use solutions such as NiceLock to enjoy its possibilities. And those possibilities have just increased with its latest update, which includes three new apps.

Three new apps and two updates

Samsung’s Good Lock app offers a wide range of functions to customize the appearance and interface of Galaxy devices. Now, the manufacturer has just updated it with three new applications designed to increase customization possibilities S Pen, wallpaper, and keyboard.

In addition, two of the existing apps in Good Lock are going to be updated with new functions aimed at increase ease of use terminal.

This application allows you to customize the way the S Pen responds by providing different theme and sound options for features like Air Command and Hover Pointer.

It also offers the possibility of configure your own shortcuts or shortcutsso you can select an app to launch immediately by double tapping the S Pen on the phone screen while simultaneously holding down the S Pen button.

Wonderland

With this app, you can customize your device’s home screen and lock screen by creating quickly and easily 3d wallpapers. Once you’ve selected a wallpaper and image to transform in the app, it also allows you to apply motion effects and choose from a variety of presets to create a unique and dynamic moving wallpaper.

Keys Cafe

In order to provide an optimized keyboard experience for all tastes, the future Keys Cafe application will allow customize keyboard settings to make it more comfortable for you thanks to keyboard resizing and key layout repositioning options, as well as a range of dynamic themes and effects

Also, Keys Cafe will launch with a cool feature that turn writing into a game by providing scores and rankings to help minimize your typos.

Home Up and MultiStar enhancements

The next update to the Home Up app will offer a greater control over sharing. Through the Share Manager function, we can choose to hide specific commands, such as Share Nearby and Direct Share, from the window, and manage Direct Share contacts and the applications that appear in its sharing window.

On the other hand, the MultiStar app update brings with it the “I ♡ Galaxy Tablet” feature to enjoy wireless keyboard sharing. This function allows connect the phone to the tablet keyboard and seamlessly switch between writing to both devices. The MultiStar application also supports orientation changes – vertical and horizontal – for pinned applications.

Pentastic and Wonderland are out now, but Keys Cafe and the Home Up and MultiStar updates will hit the Good Lock app in early October.

As we said at the beginning, the Good Lock application is available in Galaxy Store for users in Australia, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Korea, New Zealand, Singapore, UK, and the US In other countries, you need to use solutions like NiceLock.

