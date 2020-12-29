Samsung has devised how to hide the front camera behind the screen: make the screen move

- Advertisement -

The next evolutionary step for mobile phones seems obvious: manage to hide the front camera behind the screen itself in order to offer the entire panel to the user to enjoy content. It is something that ZTE has already achieved with its ZTE Axon 20 5G, a mobile that can now be purchased and that uses a curious trick to achieve its goal.

However, there are not a few manufacturers that seek to reach the same point as ZTE and do so by approaching the problem from different points. The dilemma is the same, get the light to pass through the screen to reach the sensor, and it seems that in Samsung they have prepared (and patented) a quite original solution. A second screen, like the one from ZTE, but mobile.

A mobile screen within another screen

What we are discussing now is only a patent, so it is not guaranteed that Samsung will apply this procedure on a real mobile, although the system seems so ingenious that we may soon see it in circulation on board a commercial mobile. Basically, Samsung has come up with a system like ZTE’s but your second screen is not a fixed screen. It can be moved when we are going to make a screen.

The patent reflects how Samsung would use a second screen to cover the camera lens in the same way that ZTE does with its Axon 20 5G. However, ZTE’s screen is fixed and the Chinese manufacturer reduces its resolution in order to reduce the number of pixels on the OLED panel, and thus at the same time reduces the number of edges that must be avoided to capture as much light as possible for photographs.

ZTE proposes a second fixed screen with a lower resolution, but Samsung makes it mobile

Instead, Samsung intends to move this screen down with a mechanical system similar to that of the pop-up cameras that we have already seen hit the market. The difference is that the camera would not come out of the body of the phone to take the picture but rather It would be the screen, this second small screen, the one that would go down to clear the way to the lens.

With this ingenious system, Samsung would be able to overcome the main problem of ZTE to take frontal photographs since you would not have to “see” through a screen, as the screen would disappear from the front. On the outside of the phone, no change would be noticed during the activation of the camera since the protective glass of the screen would be in one piece, always remaining fixed.

With your system, Samsung would not have to reduce the resolution

In addition, when removing the screen, Samsung could maintain a resolution according to that of the rest of the panel, thus allowing there to be no difference between any point on the screen, whether or not it is on the rectangle that covers the camera. ZTE, as we have said, reduces this resolution to avoid fewer edges. Samsung would have the free way to take a picture, which seems like a quite interesting solution and that supposes one step ahead of the ZTE system.

Via | LetsGoDigital