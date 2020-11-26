Samsung highlights features of the 5-nanometer Exynos 1080

A few days ago, Samsung did not present its first 5 nanometer processor, the Exynos 1080. A chipset that can be used in smartphones whose operating system is Android. The Korean company classifies it as a “5G processor that will blow up your phone.”

He also adds that this device is created to enhance a “new generation of mobile experiences”, combining 5G technology and artificial intelligence on a 5 nm chip.

The Samsung chipset will be used in the high-end terminals of the future Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro, the first phones to incorporate them. Special feature that will allow them to improve their performance, in addition to allowing them to run more processes without involving so many processor resources.

In one of our articles we commented that the Exynos 1080 can execute up to 5.7 billion operations per second. In addition, it is compatible with 5G, mmWave and sub-6GHz networks, promising “ultra-fast and seamless connections anytime, anywhere.”

In terms of photographs, this chip supports cameras up to 200 megapixels and promises to improve the captures of images on phones that use it. It even allows “up to six individual camera sensors.”

Images that we can see on screens with a refresh rate of 144 Hz, with HDR10 technology. Technologies that will allow us to view content in Full HD.

Samsung highlights features of the 5nm Exynos 1080

To further highlight these features, Samsung releases the following video:

In this 1:32 minute presentation, the company alludes to the “high speeds” that the Exynos 1080 will provide. It points out that it will reach maximum speeds of 5.1 gbps, all thanks to the inclusion of 5G technology.

Likewise, it emphasizes that it is a device that goes “beyond mobile computing”, its Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for AI will make phones more powerful smart devices, with the ability to run numerous applications. Similarly, a screen with fluid touches stands out, whose graphics will be quite professional.

For now, this is what we know of the 5nm Exynos 1080. A chip that predicts big changes in mobile devices. And to you, what did you think? Did you like the video?

