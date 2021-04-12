web
Samsung: how to play the sound of two apps on your cell phone

lc7ibltiz5fexigfqbgitlqira.jpg

Do you want to listen to Spotify, YouTube or your Google Chrome content at the same time? Now it is possible with a single application and in a simple way. If you have a device Samsung, you will be able to perform this trick.

Currently, several cell phones cannot reproduce two sounds at the same time on one cell phone. For example, if you play a video on Twitter and music on Spotify, one of them will pause to play the other audio.

So that you will never be interrupted again, Samsung has developed an application that allows you to listen to two apps at the same time without any setback. How do I configure it?

It is quite easy to have it, but they only work on the equipment of the South Korean company. That means that if you have an iPhone or Android of a different model, it will not be able to run or it will appear that your model is “not compatible”.

HOW TO LISTEN TO TWO APPS AT THE SAME TIME

If you want to listen to two applications at the same time on your cell phone Samsung, then you must download the application through the official channels but not the APK:

  • The first thing you should do is download SoundAssistant.
  • When you open the application, you will see an alternative that says “Control audio.”
Know the method so that you can listen to two applications at the same time on your Samsung device. (Photo: Android Free)
  • Later there you must choose two applications that you want to prevail.
  • For example, you can choose Spotify and Google Chrome.
  • At that moment, when you listen to a song, it will not stop if you watch a video in another app.
  • If you want to change the apps, you just have to go to SoundAssistant.
