Samsung improves its browser in beta version: protection against malware, improved dark mode and more

Despite the omnipresence of Chrome and with alternatives as powerful as Edge or Firefox, each phone brand is committed to “embedding” its own alternatives in the form of browsers in each model. In the case of Samsung the bet is called Samsung Internet Browser and now it has just received an interesting list of improvements.

News coming for those who make use of Samsung Internet 13.2, which is the beta version of the browser. These users will be able to access features to improve the overall browsing experience. Thus comes a protection against redirects, update in ARCore, integration in the configuration of the operating system, an improved dark mode … and more.

Improving the user experience

The first of the novelties that draws attention is the one that protects us against redirects when browsing and thus prevent us from being taken to malicious pages or with malware. And in this sense, the Smart Protect function stands out, which warns us if any website tries to download a file that it considers malicious on our mobile.

In another order, this Beta version now allows quick access to URLs stored on the clipboard. Tapping on the address bar brings up a quick access menu showing the copied URL that can be tapped to directly access it. Just one tap on the address bar is enough and it won’t be necessary to press the “Go” button.

Samsung’s browser settings are now integrated, at least some of them, within the general settings of the mobile. It is enough to enter the “Configuration” of the phone through the magnifying glass to be able to make the changes that we consider appropriate.

Regarding ARCore, Samsung Internet Browser at version 13.2 fixes bugs that could not be used correctly Augmented Reality. By the way, there are improvements in the operation of dark mode.

If you are interested in trying these possibilities, you can download the beta version Samsung Internet Browser from this link in the Google Play Store or from the Galaxy Store on your terminal.

Samsung Internet Browser Beta Developer: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Download it at: Google play

Price: Free

Category: Communication

Via | XDADevelopers