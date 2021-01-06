Samsung introduces 8k and 4k Neo QLED TV with Mini LED and Lifestyle technology

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The year has just begun and with it many new developments in the technological area. One of the first to show us some of its innovations has been the South Korean giant. In the call for “The First Look 2021”, Samsung has announced a new Neo QLED TV line 8k and 4k with Mini LED and Lifestyle technology.

In the streaming of the event, the Asian company showed some innovative televisions that not only seek to satisfy the demands of consumers, but also contribute to the sustainability of the planet. In this regard, JH Han, president of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics, commented:

“Our commitment to an inclusive and sustainable future goes hand in hand with our relentless pursuit of innovation to meet the changing needs of consumers, from reducing the carbon footprint of our products to providing a suite of accessibility features. and the offer of incomparable visualization experience that adapts to the lifestyle of each user ”.

Samsung introduces TVs with Neo QLED technology

Samsung introduced two TV models: the 8K (QN900A) and the 4K (QN90A). These include Neo QLED technology, which makes it possible to illuminate smaller segments on your LCD panels. This translates into higher contrast, and fewer flaws like those that tend to be seen on LED LCD screens.

Also, this technology “increases the luminance scale to 12 bits with 4096 steps.” What does this mean? Make dark areas look darker and bright areas even brighter. Basically what it does is reinforce the tones to improve the quality of images and offer a better experience.

Indeed, Samsung takes QLED technology to another level. Breakthrough achieved “thanks to the new light source, Quantum Mini LED precisely controlled by Quantum Matrix.” As well as the “Neo Quantum, a powerful image processor optimized for Neo QLED”.

The new Samsung TVs adapt to people with disabilities

The 2021 line includes new features such as sign language zoom, multi-output audio, and moving subtitles. Tools that give users “hard of hearing, deaf, low vision and blind” the possibility to “optimize their viewing according to their needs and preferences.”

The Neo QLED 8K model features a new Infinity One design. It features a near bezel-less display “that provides an even more immersive viewing experience in a stylish design and form factor.” It also includes a Slim One Connect docking box, a new cable system that can be connected to the back of the TV more comfortably and neatly.

This device also comes with premium audio features. A tool that promises to match the sound of the equipment according to the space where it is located.

“The 2021 Neo QLED 8K and 4K models offer smart features that expand the role of the television and help consumers meet their changing needs when it comes to fitness, entertainment and the home office,” adds Samsung in its news section.

Samsung turns your home into a personal gym

These televisions incorporate “Samsung Health”. A function that will allow you to turn your home into a personal gym. In fact, it includes the “Smart Trainer”, a tool that “tracks and analyzes posture in real time”, checks repetitions, calculates calories and even makes comments. It is certainly like having a personal trainer in the comfort of your home.

In addition to this, Samsung promises a rewarding experience when it comes to gaming. Includes “Super Ultrawide GameView” and “Game Bar”. Tools that offer “gamers the option to play not only with the wide aspect ratio of 21: 9, but even with the ultra-wide aspect ratio of 32: 9”. In addition to monitoring and adjusting “critical aspects of the game”, such as checking the delay of an input or simply connecting a headset.

TV Neo QLED as a working tool

You can connect computer accessories such as a mouse, keyboard and CPU to these televisions. They even allow “direct access to MS Office 365 through the TV’s web browser to create and edit documents.” For the latter, just install the “Easy Connection application on your computer and log into your Samsung account.”

Likewise, with the Google Duo function, you will be able to start “a high-quality, high-speed video call” in which up to 32 people can participate, regardless of the operating system you use.

Without a doubt, Samsung’s new line of Neo QLED TVs is dreamy. Do not you think?

.