Samsung Introduces First 0.7 Micrometer ISOCELL Sensors – Up to 108 Megapixels and 15% Smaller

Samsung today announced four new. Where despite its 9.67mm thickness, the camera module still stands out. This is because they use the first generation of Samsung sensors of this number of megapixels.

Four new sensors to reduce the size of camera modules

Among the sensors presented by Samsung we find the new 108 megapixel ISOCELL HM2, the 64 megapixel ISOCELL GW3, the 48 megapixel ISOCELL GM5 and the 32 megapixel ISOCELL JD1, manufactured in 0.7 micrometers.

The previous generation was made at 0.8 microns, but this difference is enough to reduce the size of new sensors by up to 15%, which will allow the camera module to be up to 10% smaller, according to the company.

To collect the light from the sensors, Samsung incorporates the Isocell Plus and Smart-ISO technologies, optimized for this new pixel size. The first one is responsible for retaining the received light with a structure similar to a wall around the pixel. The second takes care of making use of the light, intelligently adjusting the ISO accordingly for correct exposure.

These are the characteristics of the different Samsung image sensors manufactured in 0.7μm:

ISOCELL HM2 With 108 megapixels, the HM2 offers intelligent autofocus, Pixel-binning technology that combines 9 pixels in one and offers 3x zoom.

ISOCELL GW3 : It is the 64 megapixel sensor, identical in size to the 48 megapixel sensor previously. It incorporates Tetracell technology, Smart ISO, EIS electronic stabilization and supports video recording up to 4K at 60fps.

ISOCELL GM5 : it is the new 48 megapixel sensor, which will allow you to obtain 5x optical zoom and video recording up to 480 fps. The sensor is HDR compliant and uses Tetracell technology that combines two pixels in one.

ISOCELL JD1: It is the smallest 32 megapixel image sensor on the market, according to Samsung, with a size of 1 / 3.14 “. It is focused for the front, slide-in or under-the-hole cameras in the screen. It is also compatible with HDR.

As we can see, we have from a main sensor such as the HM2 to secondary sensors to enhance the telephoto or the front camera. Both the HM2, GW3 and JD1 are currently in production and they are expected to reach the first mobiles by the end of the year.