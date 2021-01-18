Samsung Introduces Galaxy Watch Active2 in Rose Gold

- Advertisement -

At Samsung Unpacked 2021, the South Korean giant introduced us to its new flagship, the Galaxy S21. As well as some innovative Galaxy Buds Pro, the Galaxy SmartTag, plus a version of the Galaxy Watch Active2 in an attractive rose gold color.

The new color of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 is inspired by the Phantom Violet shade of the Galaxy S21. This one has a two-tone color scheme, a vibrant purple strap, while the case is covered in rose gold glitter. The latter is made of aluminum and not stainless steel as it would be seen in a premium variant.

The Galaxy Watch Active2 is only available in a 40mm size

Samsun’s new device only comes in a standard 40mm size and with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. Similarly, it brings a 1.2-inch circular Super AMOLED screen with a resolution of 360 x 360 pixels, with a frequency of 1.15 GHz.

In addition to this, the equipment works thanks to the dual-core Exynos 9110 SoC, accompanied by a 768 MB RAM and 4GB of internal storage. The Galaxy Watch Active2 comes with a 5 ATM and IP68 rating, therefore it is resistant to water and dust.

The Galaxy Watch Active2 battery lasts up to a day

This smartwatch comes with a 247 mAh battery, which guarantees a 24-hour autonomy on a single charge. It also includes the “Wearable OS 4.0 based on Tizen”.

This smart watch allows you to monitor your blood pressure as well as your heart rate through the Samsung Health Monitor application. It also supports ECG measurement to monitor heart rate.

Among other functions, the tool “hand washing reminders” stands out, a way to stay healthy and as a prevention against the COVID-19 pandemic. It also has support for fitness activities such as walking, running, cycling, rowing and swimming, among others.

The Galaxy Watch Active2 has not been formally released, but it is known to cost $ 249.99.

