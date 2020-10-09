Samsung introduces the world’s smallest curved folding panel

Samsung Display today unveiled its new foldable OLED panel that has the world’s smallest curvature in a commercial device: 1.4R. A lower R value means that the can be bent completely with less space in between. It is the company’s third foldable OLED panel and comes with support for a screen resolution of 2208 x 768 pixels on a 7.6-inch screen. This panel has been used in the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G. Samsung explains that, when a multi-layer composite panel is folded, the front faces shrinkage stress, while the rear faces stretch stress at the same time. These repulsive forces can have an impact on the overall structure of the panel, and are called “bending stress.” The bending tension is closely tied to the curvature rate of the smartphone screen panel. A lower rate of curvature imposes a greater force on the panel, increasing the level of bending stress. So a panel that folds into the phone (“infolding”) requires a higher level of design expertise than a smartphone that folds out of the phone (“outfolding”).



Galaxy Fold (left) and Galaxy Z Fold2 5G (right) In an effort to minimize folding stress, Samsung Display has optimized a number of technologies related to screen material, panel design and module assembly, based on so that the multi-layer structure works like a cushion when the panel is folded. Samsung also claims that it commissioned an independent entity to verify 200,000 folds of its 1.4R foldable OLED screen, a test that serves as a universal criterion for verifying the strength of foldable panels. Furthermore, the new display has achieved an improved blue light emission level of just 6.5%, which is the lowest level of blue light in the industry. This results in a greater feeling of comfort to the eyes even though the screen is viewed longer.