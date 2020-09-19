Samsung is working on its 3D ToF sensor: will it arrive in the Galaxy S21?

Some patents published online on the EUIPO (European Union Intellectual Property Office) website yesterday, September 18, 2020, confirmed that the South Korean company Samsung Electronics is working on its own 3D ToF sensor for smartphone called “ISOCELL Vizion”.

In the document re-shared online from the Dutch site LetsGoDigital, which as usual always comes first in the field of patents and innovative projects, and reported at the bottom of the article you can read the following set of technical tags: “Samsung ISOCELL Vizion is a ToF (Time of Flight) optical sensor for smartphones; facial recognition system with TOF optical sensors; 3D modeling and 3D measurement of objects with TOF sensors; Dynamic Vision Sensor (DVS) for the detection of proximity, shapes, movement, color and behavior of human beings “.

In short, it seems pretty clear that Samsung wants replace the DepthVision Camera present in the Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra and compete with the 3D sensor present in the devices of the Apple competitor, appreciated by users for their accuracy even from distances greater than 6 meters. However, it is not known when it will arrive on the market in its final version: according to what is written by LetsGoDigital and also by other online publications, the ISOCELL Vizion sensor it may first appear in the Galaxy S21 series (currently also called S30) expected for February 2021.

Meanwhile, Samsung is releasing the beta of the One UI 3.0 interface based on Android 11, which we will probably see arriving in Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition expected on September 23rd, or for the next Galaxy Unpacked event announced by the company a few days ago.