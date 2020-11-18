Samsung launches a 4K monitor with Smart TV ideal for consoles and PC

Traditionally, one of the great disadvantages that monitors have with respect to televisions is that the former completely lack smart functions as OS to operate as one Smart tv . However, Samsung has solved it by launching its first monitor in the « Smart Monitor », where we no longer have to choose between TV or monitor.

The new ones Smart monitor Samsung seeks to unite the best of a television and the best of a monitor. Thus, we find two series of monitors: the M5 and the M7. The M5 is made up of two models of 27 and 32 inches with resolution Full HD, 250 nits of brightness, HDR10 compatibility, 10 W speakers, HDMI 2.0, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 4.2 and Tizen 5.5 as the operating system.

32-inch, 4K and Smart TV for $ 400

In the case of the series M7, we find some even more interesting features, with a single model of 32 inches with 4K resolution. It has 250 nits of brightness, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 4.2, 10 W speakers and Tizen 5.5 as the operating system. In addition, it incorporates a USB C connector of up to 65 watts. Thanks to this connector, we can plug in a lightweight laptop that has a USB connector to charge, and not only recharge it, but also use it to send data and the image signal from the laptop to the monitor. All in a single cable.

The refresh rate is 60 Hz, and it has two HDMI 2.0 connectors, although unfortunately it does not have DisplayPort. Luckily, with HDMI we can connect it to the PC to enjoy 4K at 60 Hz without problems, as well as being able to even send content in HDR.

The new series of Smart Monitors offers functionalities such as connecting the mobile directly using Tap View, App Casting or Apple AirPlay 2. It can also be used with Samsung DeX with compatible Samsung phones. In addition, you can use Office 365 applications without a PC connection thanks to the built-in WiFi, allowing you to edit, view and save documents directly from the monitor.

With Remote Access we can also send files wirelessly and access files remotely from another PC wherever you are, being able to access from home even the office computer remotely. USB and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity also allows peripherals such as keyboards or mice to be directly connected, as well as having built-in speakers so you don’t have to connect others.

Netflix, HBO and YouTube on one monitor

Thus, once we have finished working, the monitor becomes an ideal entertainment center by having all the best streaming apps, such as Netflix, HBO and YouTube. The monitor can be controlled both with the included remote control, as well as with voice thanks to the integration of Bixby.

The monitor also has smart display modes, offering a blue light reduction mode, as well as Adaptive Picture, which adapts the brightness level and color temperature of the image depending on the one in the room.

As we can see, it is a very complete monitor that mixes the best of both worlds, although it would be nice if they had included a DisplayPort. At least we can choose between 4K or Full HD monitor. Prices are as follows:

27-inch 1080p M5: $ 230

M7 1080p 32-inch: $ 280

32-inch 4K M7: $ 400

They will be on sale at the end of November in the United States, Canada and China. They will soon reach more countries.