Samsung launches its first remote control with solar power at CES 2021

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Samsung has launched a variety of new devices in a virtual event called Firts look 2021 within the framework of CES 2021 celebrated on January 6. In this activity, it was not only possible to view a large number of televisions, but an invention that caught the attention of people: a remote control that charges with solar energy.

In order to protect the environment, and avoid the use of batteries, Samsung has shown in the CES 2021 that, from this moment, your next TV’s will arrive with this new command.

As can be seen in his video, the remote control has, on the back, a panel that, if placed face down in the sun or outside, will charge in a certain time.

This is what the Samsung remote control that is capable of charging with solar energy looks like. (Photo: Samsung)
But that is not all. So that you can use the South Korean company’s chargers, and if the control stops working at night, you can use the USB Type-C connector to charge it. You imagine?

Samsung added in its presentation that this remote is made of recyclable material up to 24%. “This will help avoid the waste of 99 million AAA batteries projected for seven years,” says the Asian company.

It should be noted that other products launched by Samsung are the expansion of its line of televisions, among which are the Neo QLED, MICRO LED and Lifestyle TV screens.

