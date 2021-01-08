Samsung launches its new Galaxy Chromebook 2: know its features

- Advertisement -

A 2 in 1 laptop. Warming up for the launch of the S21, Samsung presented his new Galaxy Chromebook 2 , which has a QLED screen, as well as reliable hardware and seamless integration with Galaxy ecosystems. What are its main characteristics and since when will it begin to be sold in the international market? Here we tell you all the details.

The laptop, which doubles as a tablet, comes with a 13.3-inch screen with QLED FHD (1920 x 1080) resolution touch. Similarly, its dimensions range from 304.9 x 203.2 x 13.9 mm and it weighs 1.23kg.

On the other hand, it comes with the Chrome OS operating system and has a tenth generation Intel Core i3-10110U processor.

Around its RAM, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 It would go up to 4 GB and 8 GB, it could also store from 64GB to 128GB, and the memory can even be extended. Its battery is 45.5Wh and it has two Type-C slots, the connector for your headphones and a Micro SD slot.

The chassis of the equipment is totally red and has a touch screen. (Photo: Samsung)

The Galaxy Chromebook 2 is just 13.9mm thick and has two finishes: a vibrant Fiesta Red and a timeless Mercury Gray.

“Many kids grew up using Chromebooks in school, and as they enter the workforce and their needs evolve, they’re looking for premium, powerful hardware that can enhance that intuitive Google experience,” said Shoneel Kolhatkar, General Manager, Head of New Computing, Samsung Electronics America.

“We designed the Galaxy Chromebook 2 with these users in mind, taking the popular features of the Galaxy Chromebook – incredible images, great specs, and wonderful design and color – and bringing them to a broader customer base.”