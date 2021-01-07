Tech News

Samsung launches its new Neo QLED TVs at CES 2021

By Brian Adam
How much will these new TV’s cost? Samsung, the South Korean company, has launched in its Firts Look, in the CES 2021, its new televisions called Neo QLED 8K (QN900A) and 4K (QN90A). With this, the South Korean company brings a new way of watching TV through a light source system called Quantum Mini LED.

In order to design the Quantum Mini LED, points out Samsung, a lens was used to scatter the light and a package was used to fix the LED in place, thus obtaining thin microlayers filled with many more LEDs.

Likewise, the South Korean brand points out that its new Neo QLED increase the luminance scale to 12 bits with 4096 steps; This helps make dark areas darker and bright areas brighter, resulting in a more accurate and immersive HDR experience.

How does it work? Well the Neo Quantum processor, patented by Samsung, uses up to 16 different neural network models, each trained in deep learning and artificial intelligence enhancement technology, optimizing image quality to 4K and 8K image output regardless of input quality.

Samsung’s 2021 Neo QLED 8K features a new Infinity One design – a nearly bezel-less display that delivers an even more immersive viewing experience. In addition to a Slim One Connect docking box, a cable management system that can be attached to the back of the TV, creating an easy and almost invisible connection.

WHAT IS IN THE SAMSUNG NEO QLED 8K 2021

