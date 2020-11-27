Samsung launches its Odyssey G9 curved monitor in Peru: look at its features

Are you a gamer person and you like video games? Samsung announced the arrival of its new 49-inch curved gaming monitor called Odyssey G9 to Peru. Will it hurt the eye? Does it have a good refresh rate? Learn about all the features and details of this new device, especially for those who do work at home.

The Samsung Odyssey G9 The 49-inch is the world’s first high definition Dual Quad gaming monitor (DQHD, 5120 × 1440 resolution) that offers deep, immersive 1000R curvature, which provides peripheral visibility so you don’t miss any scenes, for example from your favorite video game.

The company notes that this monitor has a new resolution with darker blacks and bright tones for contrast. In addition, it offers a high screen refresh rate of 240 Hz, with ultra-fast response rates of 1 ms (GTG), to allow smooth gameplay; which means that the monitor will respond to the signals from the graphics card in 0.001 of a second.

But that’s not the only thing, but also the Odyssey G9 and Infinity Core Lighting allow up to 52 different colors and five options for behind-the-screen lighting effects.

“Curved gaming monitors are the most requested for all the features they offer. In addition to maintaining a streamlined and ergonomic design, they provide visual comfort, thus gathering the most important aspects that customers consider when purchasing a monitor ”, mentioned Juan Guido Rodríguez, Senior Manager of the B2B Division of Samsung Peru.

DATA SHEET SAMSUNG ODYSSEY G9: CHARACTERISTICS AND PRICE

