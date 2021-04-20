Samsung launches the beta of its mobile browser: Samsung Internet 14.0 Beta

- Advertisement -

The South Korean company decided to launch the beta of its mobile browser, the Samsung Internet 14.0 beta , which offers enhanced privacy and security settings, as well as a revamped viewing experience on Galaxy foldable devices and new user interface innovations.

The testing app features a new Security dashboard, which makes it easier than ever to monitor and control your privacy settings and view useful daily statistics, such as how many pop-ups and trackers have been blocked. This will help you make informed decisions about your privacy.

In addition, Samsung Internet 14.0 beta It will keep you protected while you browse with improved Smart Anti-Tracking, which detects when a website is trying to track you and stops it automatically.

If you are using a Galaxy or other brand foldable device, you will be able to enjoy Flex Mode and watch a video in the upper half of the screen while the video controls are displayed in the lower half, ensuring a much more comfortable viewing experience.

On the other hand, the South Korean company has enabled its Translation extension powered by the Samsung Research translation engine, this browser extension supports 18 languages, allowing you to easily view translations while browsing the web.

“Samsung is constantly looking for ways to enhance the security of its services and protect user privacy,” says Du Kim, Vice President and Group Leader of Web R&D in Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics. “With Samsung Internet 14.0 beta, we want users to enjoy browsing with peace of mind knowing that they will have full control and visibility over their data.”

Other details are based on the “S Pen for Text” function with which you can, with your S Pen, write directly in the areas of the text boxes, including the address bars, and your handwriting will be transformed into text.

Finally, you can use the refined Reader Mode to automatically rearrange particularly dense, text-heavy pages into a simpler, easier-to-read format.