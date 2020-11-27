Editor's PickTech NewsMobileTech GiantsSamsung

Samsung lets us see a mobile future with multiplegable screen

By Abraham
0
5
Samsung Multi Plegado.jpg
Samsung Multi Plegado.jpg

Abraham

Samsung is currently leading the foldable smartphone market, with a couple of models available in its catalog: the Galaxy Z Flip and the Galaxy Z Fold 2. Now, Samsung Display has given us a clue as to where future smartphone designs will go. foldable smartphones, as it has recently shown a multi-foldable display device design. The picture shows a folding with a “Z” -shaped folding mechanism. The left third of the screen folds in and over the middle third, while the right third of the screen folds back behind the middle third.

This would allow for a larger screen when unfolded compared to current folding, although it remains to be seen how thick it would be once all three parts were stacked when the phone is folded. It is also expected that the introduction of a second fold point would result in another fold mark on the screen. Samsung Display has not given any more clues as to when we could see a phone with this multiplegable screen technology. What do you think of a foldable phone with a design like this? You can share your opinion in the comments.

