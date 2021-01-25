Samsung lowers sales expectations for the Galaxy S21: does the pandemic weigh?

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

According to reports from SamMobile, Samsung has lowered the sales forecast for the Galaxy S21 series of smartphones, which will arrive in the hands of users by the weekend. The Korean giant has estimated the shipment of 26 million Galaxy S21 by the end of 2021, in line with the Galaxy S20.

Last year Samsung had planned to ship 35 million Galaxy S20 smartphones, but due to the pandemic it had to stop at 26 million. The reason for this caution is likely to be found in the pandemic that is blocking consumption worldwide.

As for the variants, Samsung plans to ship 10 million base Galaxy S21, 8 million Galaxy S21 + and another 8 million Galaxy S21 Ultra.

It is clear that these are simple predictions, and the feedback on the market could be radically different: in fact, it cannot be ruled out that the Galaxy S21 beat Samsung’s forecasts.

The decision to revise the estimates downwards, however, could also be of a productive nature: in fact, lowering these figures Samsung could reduce overproduction and oversupply. Last November a report emerged that it wanted Samsung ready to follow demand closely to adapt production lines as needed. In the early stages, therefore, the availability of the devices may be lower than in previous years.