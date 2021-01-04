Tech NewsMobile

Samsung makes official the date of presentation of its new Galaxy S21

By Brian Adam
Concept design of the new Samsung Galaxy S21.
Samsung Makes Official The Date Of Presentation Of Its New

Brian Adam
Concept design of the new Samsung Galaxy S21.

In the end, what we have practically known for weeks is confirmed and that is Koreans will present their top of the range in the first days of this newly released 2021, much earlier than we were used to if we take as a reference the dates of the latest Unpacked events starring Samsung, which, at the earliest, had been held throughout the month of February.

But as 2020 was an exceptional year that is affecting many uses and customs, the technology does not seem to be released and that is why the Korean firm has thought that it would not hurt to ensure the launch to prevent potential complications. The pandemic continues its course and despite the vaccines, the waves are happening and today only the online world frees us from a major (economic) hecatomb.

Announcement image of the Samsung Unpacked event.
Announcement image of the Samsung Unpacked event.

Thus, they have even confessed it from Samsung itself in whose press release they reveal the specific moment in which they will present their new phones. Even so, they confess that “during the last year, mobile technology has taken a central place in everyday lifeas people work remotely and spend more time at home. The accelerated transition to a world where mobile devices come first brings with it the need for devices that can transform everyday life into an extraordinary experience. “

Another streaming event

This Unpacked event will be held on January 14, Thursday, at 4:00 p.m. Spanish, 10:00 am on the east coast of the US, and can be followed live through the official Korean website. In addition, the image they use as a claim serves to identify within the cube that characteristic camera module that the new Galaxy S21 will have and that seems to be part of the body of the smartphone, so we can expect important changes in the design of the terminals.

In addition to those new Galaxy S21, the Koreans may well take the opportunity to present three more products: on the one hand the Pro version of their Galaxy Buds, some smart stickers and, on the other, a new generation of those Galaxy Z Flip that were presented in 2020 during the Unpacked premiere of the new Galaxy S20. In addition, in the latter case, we could witness the launch of the first smartphone model with a folding screen suitable for all budgets, that is, closer to a thousand euros than to 1,500.

>

