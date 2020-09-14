Tech News

Samsung, new Unpacked on September 23: the S20 Fan Edition arrives

By Brian Adam
Samsung, new Unpacked on September 23: the S20 Fan Edition arrives
Samsung, New Unpacked On September 23: The S20 Fan Edition

By Brian Adam

Samsung, new Unpacked on September 23: the S20 Fan Edition arrives

A little over a month after Unpacked on August 5th, Samsung is ready to return to the stage for a new event. The Korean giant has in fact announced that on September 23 it will hold a “Galaxy Unpacked for Every Fan”, during which it should announce a new variant of the Galaxy S20.

In the invitations to the press, obviously Samsung has not specified what will be shown, but the claim suggests that it will be the Galaxy S20 FE leaked just a few hours ago and which has been talked about on the web for some time, as it should be the most popular model. economic of the entire lineup.

According to reports from various leakers, the device should include one 6.4 inch screen, while the rear shell should be opaque or satin plastic. Also at the photographic level, changes will be introduced compared to the other models and users will find themselves in front of low-end cameras, while the battery apparently will be 4,500 mAh.

The event will obviously be streamed on Samsung’s official channels starting from 16:00 Italian time.

In short, another appointment to be circled on the calendar is added to the Apple keynote on September 15. We’ll see what Samsung has in store for its fans. What do you expect?

