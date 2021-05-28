Samsung officially presents its Galaxy Tab S7 FE: this is its new tablet with 5G

Samsung decided a few years ago that they would be Android’s last line of defense against iPads, at least within tablet territory, so began to adopt many of the characteristics that made the Cupertino successful: 4: 3 aspect ratio screens (goodbye to 16: 9), design closer to the iPad Pro and, now, they have also jumped on the bandwagon of the iPad Air-style multi-color alternatives introduced at the end of the year past.

New Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE. Samsung

The product of this strategy is the launch of a new FE model, that is, Fan Edition, which are always more cheerful and carefree than usual devices. Only now it takes the form of a tablet and includes a good part of that good hardware that Koreans usually add to their more premium models. Because remember that these Galaxy Tab S are not, precisely, the cheapest on the market.

Great hardware and better performance

If there’s one component that always sticks out on a Samsung device, that’s the screen. In this Galaxy Tab S7 FE we will have one of 12.4 inches, TFT, 60Hz refresh rate and a huge WQXGA resolution of 2,560×1,600 pixels. In addition, it is compatible with S-Pen pencils so we can use the tablet to draw, take notes or doodle with amazing precision.

Color range of the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE. Samsung

The processor is an octa-core model, accompanied by 4 or 6GB of RAM and storage configurations of 64 or 128 gigabytes. As is customary, we can add a microSD card to expand that space to a maximum of 1TB. Even if it is a tablet, comes with cameras on the back and on the front, in the latter case, especially useful for video calls personal or work. On this occasion, the two sensors have a resolution of 8 and 5MP, respectively.

Armed with a USB-C charging connector and an installation of Android 11 with One UI, its best feature comes with connectivity, since we will have options with Wi-Fi and 5G mobile to take advantage of the higher speeds of the networks that are making their way into the last months. If you are interested, these new tablets, which you can buy in black and silver initially, They will go on sale on June 18 at a price of 649 euros for the model with 4GB of RAM and 64 storage, and 699 for the 6 and 128.

