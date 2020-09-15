Samsung One UI 3.0 arrives in its first beta: here are all the new features and news

After the official launch of the One UI 2.5 interface update for many Samsung smartphones, the South Korean company has already made it One UI 3.0 beta available to developers based on the latest version of Google’s operating system, Android 11. Here are all the upcoming news and official release notes.

This update, which will bring the first version of One UI 3.0 to the public on Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 + and Galaxy S20 Ultra smartphones in the coming weeks, it will arrive in China, Germany, India, Poland, South Korea, the United Kingdom and the United States along with the September 2020 security patch.

As reported by SamMobile and written in the official changelog, the update will weigh 2507.68MB and on an aesthetic level it will change the quick settings panel, making it more transparent; in addition, it will make available all the following news and functions:

Home screen

Touch and hold an app to add a widget linked to it

Turn off the screen by double-tapping an empty area on the home screen. You can activate this feature in Settings> Advanced features> Movements and gestures.

Block fencing

The Dynamic Lock screen now has multiple categories and you can select more than one. Lock screen widgets have been improved.

Quick panel

See conversations and media more conveniently in their sections when you swipe down from the top of the screen.

AOD

Always On Display widgets improved

Accessibility

Get quick access to the most important accessibility settings when setting up your device. Get recommended accessibility features based on what you use.

You can set the accessibility shortcut more easily in the settings.

Sound detectors now work with your SmartThings devices such as TVs and lights to give you greater accessibility.

Samsung keyboard

Keyboard settings are more easily found in the General section of the Settings. The Settings have been reorganized to put the most important ones first.

Samsung DeX

Now you can connect to supported TVs wirelessly.

The new multi-gesture touchpad allows you to more easily change the screen zoom and font size.

Samsung Internet

Added the ability to block websites from redirecting when tapping the back button.

Added warnings and blocking options for websites showing too many pop-ups or notifications.

Reorganization of menus to make things easier to find.

Added several new add-ons, including one that translates websites.

Added the option to hide the status bar for a more immersive browsing experience.

Increased the maximum number of open tabs to 99.

Added the ability to lock and reorder tabs.

Improved tab bar design, now supported on all devices.

End of support for Samsung’s Edge Panel.

Contacts and Telephone

Added an option to quickly delete duplicate contacts.

Search experience improved.

Phone / Calls in the background

Added the ability to customize the call screen with your own photos and videos.

Messages

Created a trash can to keep recently deleted messages.

Calls and texts on other devices

Added the ability to activate or deactivate calls and texts on other devices with Bixby Routines.

Calendar

Events with the same start time are now shown together in month and agenda view.

Rearranged options for adding and editing events.

Improved layout for full screen alerts.

Reminder

Improved layout for full screen alerts.

Digital wellbeing and parental controls

Added trends to your weekly report. You can see how your usage has changed from the previous week and check the usage time for each feature.

Added phone usage time while driving to the weekly report.

Added a widget on the lock screen so you can check the screen usage time without unlocking your phone.

Added separate profiles for personal and work modes so you can track screen time separately.

Camera

Improved autofocus and exposure functionality and usability

Improved stabilization when taking photos of the Moon at high zoom levels

Photo Editor

Added the ability to revert edited images to their original versions.

Bixby routine

Grouped preset routines help you get started quickly and learn how to build your routines quickly.

Now you can see which actions are reversed at the end of a routine.

New conditions have been added, such as a specific start time, disconnection of a Bluetooth device or Wi-Fi network, a call from a specific number, and more.

New actions have been added, including talking to Bixby and accessibility actions.

You can add a custom icon for each routine and add routines to the lock screen for quick access.

Small caveats before proceeding with the download of the update: some applications, including Calculator, Samsung Internet, Samsung Pay, Samsung Health and Samsung Notes, will need to be individually updated after updating the operating system; in addition, themes cannot be used in the beta version of One UI 3. It will still be possible to use wallpapers, icons and the always on display during the beta.