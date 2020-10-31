Latest newsTech NewsMobileTech GiantsSamsung

Samsung One UI 3.0: The news that will arrive in November

By Abraham
0
40
Abraham

Samsung today announced the news of its One UI 3.0 customization layer, which will arrive from November of this year. Today the company has shared the news that the new version of the software layer will bring. The quick access panel for music and video playback now allows you to easily move between the music and video apps you have open (Samsung Music, YouTube, etc.). The new notification panel offers more information at a glance even when the phone is locked, and you can easily check messages from multiple applications in one place.

Samsung has also optimized the interface for the screen size of folding smartphones, such as the Galaxy Z Fold / Fold2. The same app adapts its interface to the folding / unfolding state of the screen.

The lock screen can display a different image each time you unlock the phone. Samsung offers a rich set of high-quality images in 10 different categories. Now also available for Galaxy Tab devices.

Good Lock allows you to customize the device in a way that suits your preferences. With Wonderland, you can create your own mobile wallpaper that responds when you move your phone. With Pentastic, you can customize S Pen Air commands, pointer, and sound settings.

With the Multi-Active Window, you can divide the screen into halves or even three parts to use several apps at the same time.

Lastly, with One UI 3, you can make full-screen video calls and use AR emoji skins that mimic your facial expressions to make video calls more fun and enjoyable.

