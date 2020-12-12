Samsung One UI 3: These are the confirmed devices and update dates

Samsung has announced the official launch of One UI 3, the latest update to its customization layer that brings a new design, improved functionalities, and many customization options. This update will be available with Android 11, and it will begin to arrive on the Galaxy S20 series smartphones (Galaxy S20, S20 + and S20 Ultra) in Korea, the US and most European countries imminently. It will also hit more markets and other devices in the coming weeks:

Samsung Galaxy Note20

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung Galaxy Note10

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy S10 (full series)

Finally, the update will be available on devices of the Galaxy A range in the first half of 2021.

A new and renewed design for a better experience

Within the interface, the most used features, such as the home screen, the lock screen, notifications, etc. they have been visually enhanced to highlight the most relevant information. New visuals, such as Darken / Blur for notifications, help focus on what matters most, and a redesigned widget helps keep your Galaxy device’s home screen organized and clean.

One UI 3 also incorporates smoother motion and animation effects, combined with a natural haptic feel. The fade in screen lock looks cleaner, the buttons slide more smoothly, and the taps feel more realistic.

Improved everyday functions to help the user

One UI’s redesigned lock screen widgets help you control your music and view important information, such as calendar events and routines, without having to unlock your device. Keeping track of messages and conversations is more intuitive thanks to the fact that the notifications of the messaging app are grouped so that the user can quickly read and reply to their messages. The full-screen video calling design creates a new communication experience that brings you closer to the people who matter most.

With One UI 3, camera performance has improved substantially. AI-based zoom enhancements, and improved autofocus and auto exposure, to capture better photos. Also, thanks to the organization categories of the Gallery app, you can quickly find photos. Once you swipe your finger across the screen while looking at photos, the related photos will be highlighted. To make sure none of these memories are lost, edited photos can be restored to their original format, even after being saved.

More personalization for your phone

Whether the user is using dark mode, or is sharing data, they can now do so with a simple swipe and using the quick panel. You can also share images, videos and documents more easily With the ability to customize what the user shares, you can select the most used recipients, either by contacts, or by messaging or email applications. In addition, One UI allows you to maintain different profiles for work and personal life so that the user has to worry less about sending something to the wrong person.

The quick access panel has been redesigned: One UI 2 (left) and One UI 3 (right) For further customization, the user can place widgets on the home screen and adjust the transparency to better match the wallpaper or the possibility of changing the design and format of the clock in the Always On Display functionality. Additionally, video can be added to the call screen to make the experience even more personal. One UI 3 includes new wellness apps that help monitor and improve digital habits. Quickly view app usage information, show weekly changes in screen time, or check usage while driving, to help user make decisions about how and when to use their Galaxy devices.

As Samsung continues to evolve the experience on its Galaxy devices, One UI will receive even more updates alongside new flagship launches in early 2021.