MobileAndroidTech NewsTech GiantsSamsung

Samsung OneUI 2.5 now allows you to use the gestures of Android 10 in any launcher

By Brian Adam
0
13
Samsung OneUI 2.5 already allows you to use the gestures of Android 10 in any launcher
Samsung Oneui 2.5 Now Allows You To Use The Gestures

Must Read

Communication

Xiaomi launches a smart microwave that cooks alone

Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi It's been a fairly uneventful summer when it comes to big pitches. The company has launched some new products this summer, including a...
Read more
Tech News

Python lays 7 eggs without contact with a male for 15 years: this is what happened

Brian Adam - 0
Saint Louis Zoo officials believed their royal python was a male ... until it has laid eggs. Where is the problem? These...
Read more
Apps

The app to manage Amazfit smartwatches is now called ‘Zepp’

Brian Adam - 0
To configure an Amazfit smartwatch, you need to use its official application. It is easy to find it in the application store, as it...
Read more
Android

Official RedMagic 5S in Europe: price, availability and data sheet

Brian Adam - 0
Following the photos we published some time ago, today 26 August 2020 we can finally provide you with more details about the RedMagic 5S...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Samsung OneUI 2.5 already allows you to use the gestures of Android 10 in any launcher+Android is so customizable that it allows combinations as frequent as installing a launcher on the layer that covers the operating system itself. For example, about the Samsung OneUI that the Korean manufacturer has been developing for several generations. However, some combinations lose functions along the way, although Samsung just put an end to one of them.

Specifically, we talked about the impossibility of using Android 10 gestures, transparent to the presence of OneUI, which could not be used at the time we installed a launcher from third parties. The latest version of Samsung OneUI, 2.5, already solves this and He is already starting to visit some phones of the Korean firm.

Newest first, then others

As we say, version 2.5 of OneUI is the one that allows, finally, use full screen navigation gestures even if we have a third-party launcher installed. Nova Launcher and company will be able to coexist with the gestures of the operating system without limitations, unless we decide to deactivate them to keep the navigation buttons of the operating system.

Samsung would have already promised this functionality within its proprietary layer back in March, and the arrival of an update to OneUI 2.5 makes it officially comply with it. Now, several phones of the brand are already beginning to support the new navigation option in the system with launchers third-party although, as expected, it comes first to the most powerful phones of the firm.

The update begins with the most recent models of the brand

The first phones to activate this feature in OneUI 2.5 are the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2. Slowly but surely, update will keep coming to other models of the Korean catalog until it is present in all compatible and upgradeable ones.

Related Articles

Communication

Xiaomi launches a smart microwave that cooks alone

Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi It's been a fairly uneventful summer when it comes to big pitches. The company has launched some new products this summer, including a...
Read more
Tech News

Python lays 7 eggs without contact with a male for 15 years: this is what happened

Brian Adam - 0
Saint Louis Zoo officials believed their royal python was a male ... until it has laid eggs. Where is the problem? These...
Read more
Apps

The app to manage Amazfit smartwatches is now called ‘Zepp’

Brian Adam - 0
To configure an Amazfit smartwatch, you need to use its official application. It is easy to find it in the application store, as it...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©