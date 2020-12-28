Tech News

Samsung opens virtual waiting room for Galaxy S21 pre-orders

By Brian Adam
0
0
Reserva Samsung.jpg
Reserva Samsung.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
Via Samsung
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

So far, it has been speculated that Samsung might introduce us to its new flagship phone, the Galaxy S21, on January 14 of next year. The Korean company, as if to base this information, has indicated that open a virtual waiting room.

On this platform, users will have the opportunity to pre-order any of the Galaxy S21 series models. However, the site is only available for the United States, with a deadline of January 28, 2021.

To reserve the Galaxy S21, you just need to provide your name, email address, phone number and zip code. In addition, you can choose your favorite mobile operator or “receive notifications of pre-orders for unlocked models.”

Samsung offers credits of up to $ 700 to acquire the Galaxy S21

The Korean company gives its customers not only the opportunity to book, but to enjoy some considerations. The latter are based on credits that are around $ 60 and $ 700. This is what you should consider for credits:

If you book in advance, you will enjoy a $ 50 accessory credit.

If you book from Shop Samsung, you get an additional 10 USD, that is, you add 60 dollars in credit.

And if what you want is to change your smartphone, the company offers you exchange credits of up to $ 700. Does it apply to a mobile from any company? No, only for recent Samsung phones and iPhone 12.

Credits are valid until January 13, 2021

Although orders can be placed until January 28, 2021. The offer for credits only applies “until January 13 until 11:59 pm ET and complete your pre-orders between January 14 and January 28, 2021 “.

If you are one of the people who has been waiting for this Samsung flagship, wait no more and reserve your Galaxy S21. Here you can check its possible speciations so that you have an idea of ​​what is coming.

.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Tech News

This is how social networks faced disinformation in 2020

Brian Adam - 0
Via Pixabay For companies that manage social networks, 2020 has been a strong year. The companies that run these platforms have had...
Read more
Tech News

Schedule your WhatsApp messages for New Years by following these steps

Brian Adam - 0
Do you want to get everything ready for the New Year? One of the things you can schedule ahead of time is greetings...
Read more
Apps

The best 5G mobiles of 2021

Brian Adam - 0
2020 has been the year in which mobile phone operators in Spain have begun to offer their first 5G rates and coverage to their...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©