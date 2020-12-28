Samsung opens virtual waiting room for Galaxy S21 pre-orders

- Advertisement -

So far, it has been speculated that Samsung might introduce us to its new flagship phone, the Galaxy S21, on January 14 of next year. The Korean company, as if to base this information, has indicated that open a virtual waiting room.

On this platform, users will have the opportunity to pre-order any of the Galaxy S21 series models. However, the site is only available for the United States, with a deadline of January 28, 2021.

To reserve the Galaxy S21, you just need to provide your name, email address, phone number and zip code. In addition, you can choose your favorite mobile operator or “receive notifications of pre-orders for unlocked models.”

Samsung offers credits of up to $ 700 to acquire the Galaxy S21

The Korean company gives its customers not only the opportunity to book, but to enjoy some considerations. The latter are based on credits that are around $ 60 and $ 700. This is what you should consider for credits:

If you book in advance, you will enjoy a $ 50 accessory credit.

If you book from Shop Samsung, you get an additional 10 USD, that is, you add 60 dollars in credit.

And if what you want is to change your smartphone, the company offers you exchange credits of up to $ 700. Does it apply to a mobile from any company? No, only for recent Samsung phones and iPhone 12.

Credits are valid until January 13, 2021

Although orders can be placed until January 28, 2021. The offer for credits only applies “until January 13 until 11:59 pm ET and complete your pre-orders between January 14 and January 28, 2021 “.

If you are one of the people who has been waiting for this Samsung flagship, wait no more and reserve your Galaxy S21. Here you can check its possible speciations so that you have an idea of ​​what is coming.

