Samsung plans to develop a mobile with a transparent screen

Hollywood producers, directors and screenwriters are going to have to get their act together because at the speed that technology evolves, within a very short time tAll those futuristic inventions that they put on the screen of the cinemas are going to become obsolete. And it is that after the invention of smartphones with touch screens and their subsequent evolution with folding panels, there was no choice but to emulate the Avatar scientists developing their same devices … transparent.

Smartphone concept with transparent screen. Let’sGo Digital

And Samsung, what else but just to stand still, has patented a device that, if manufactured in the next few years, would be capable of projecting on a transparent screen the content of any smartphone, with its start menu, widgets, and other elements of the operating system, but it was Let’sGo Digital’s colleagues who have recreated it in 3D.

For now, only on paper

This patent, like many others in the past that have ended up becoming a reality, imagine a device that is practically all screen and that will allow us to see through it. That brings us a first problem and that is that all the components of the terminal should be located in another place that is not just under the panel, although as you can see right here below, this future Galaxy would hardly have edges, so it seems It is difficult to imagine that no one is able to integrate some type of hardware with their processor, memory, battery, etc. Where could I host it?

Samsung patent for a mobile with a transparent screen. Let’sGo Digital

The theories could be endless. For example, that the miniaturization of all the components of a smartphone allows in the future to place them all on the outside, on the edge, or that some of those elements are even made so that they are also transparent. This second alternative does not seem to be the one the Koreans have in mind, since in the diagrams of this patent it does not give the impression that it is the solution they are going to adopt.

Smartphone concept with transparent screen. Let’sGo Digital

Another possible alternative is that these future Galaxy are not autonomous devices and that they can only be used as nearby terminals of a large computer or computer system capable of sending data that we can consult and manage in real time or streaming. Some kind of remote DeX. It is also true that in the patent scheme you can see a home page like that of an Android mobile (only in the renderings). Be that as it may, it sounds good to carry a device with a completely transparent screen in your pocket, with hardly any edges and it seems lighter than anything we’ve had before. If Samsung knows how to make it, we will be vigilant … and impatient. Not?

