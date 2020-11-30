Tech NewsMobileTech GiantsSamsung

Samsung plans to replace the Galaxy Note series with a foldable

By Abraham
Abraham

Rumors are growing that Samsung will equip the next Galaxy S series with S Pen support. This will be the first time the S Pen support has been released on the Galaxy Note series, and it is the result of a reorganization of the Samsung smartphone families. According to industry sources, Samsung Electronics’ smartphone division has confirmed S Pen support on the ‘Galaxy S21’ (tentative name), which will be released early next year. Apparently, Samsung is going to incorporate digitizers in the Galaxy S21. A digitizer is a flexible printed circuit board that converts the analog signal input of the S Pen pointer into a digital signal. The mass production of the digitizer means that the S Pen support is coming soon, although it will only be used in the top model of the three Galaxy S21 models. The S Pen holder has been the most representative functionality of the Galaxy Note and a key factor that differentiates the Galaxy Note from the Galaxy S. Apparently, Samsung is trying to reduce the weight of the current Note series and turn it into a folding smartphone in The second half of the year Samsung plans to introduce several folding smartphones, such as the Galaxy Fold 3, next year. It intends to absorb the Galaxy Note family into the current Galaxy S family, and replace the Note family with a foldable smartphone.

In fact, the Galaxy Fold 3 will also be equipped with an S Pen support. S Pen support is going to be established as a representative feature of Samsung’s flagships. However, to implement S Pen support on the Galaxy Fold 3, the strength of the ultra-thin glass (UTG) that protects the screen must be increased, and the digitizer, an essential part of the S Pen input, must be foldable. Samsung has advanced the launch schedule for the Galaxy S21 series earlier than previous years. The product will be presented through a global Unpacked event in mid-January next year and will begin selling at the end of January.

