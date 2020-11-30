Samsung prepares the imminent launch of its own AirTags

It seems that Apple will not be the only one to follow in the footsteps of Amazon and its Tiles, which have been on the market for some time helping users to find those little objects that we all use every day and that, unfortunately, they have no connectivity of any kind to tell us where they are when we lose them.

This revolution of the everyday is attracting the attention of users and large companies want to respond with their own solutions. Apple with so-called AirTags, and Samsung with another product that has just been discovered in development and with many ballots to hit the market next year, sooner than we imagine.

Trackers to control it all

It must be said that it is not that Samsung has suddenly thought of launching a platform with which to track and find any object linked to one of its accounts. Already at the beginning of the year, during the presentation of the new Galaxy S20, we met a thing called SmartThings, which was a kind of hub where we could see where each of the brand’s devices that we have registered in the same ID is located.

There, we could see each smartphone, tablet, smart watch or whatever is located within a map, to locate them quickly in case of loss. Now it seems that that platform will have a greater utility the moment those little trackers arrive capable of sticking to house keys, car keys, purse, wallet and even camera. Also, that little gadget appears to have passed through an official certification agency in Indonesia.

Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag.

The model discovered is the EI-T5300 and its name would be that of Smart Tag and the types of connectivity it will have as well as its scope and autonomy of use are unknown. The normal thing is that they arrive with bluetooth and that that range is of a few tens of meters, enough to have a quick reading of where they can be found and that they reproduce some type of sound to find them more easily.

At the moment there are no more data, although remember that on January 14 we will have an Unpacked event for the Koreans to present the new Galaxy S21 next year, so they could also take the opportunity to show the world what those Smart Tags are like that, if no one remedies it, will be ahead of the famous Apple AirTags.

