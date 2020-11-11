Samsung presents its Galaxy Tab Active 3: a compact and all-rounder tablet

Samsung is one of the few technology companies that always remember one of the most complicated sectors to work with with technology in hand. That of professionals who live permanently outdoors and whose jobs are exposed to the most intense sun, cold in winter, rain or accidental falls in the middle of an operation in the open field. Is about rugged mobiles and tablets that are capable of withstanding whatever we throw at them.

And this Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 is one of those devices designed to withstand whatever it takes thanks to a protective cover capable of withstanding any weather adversity or use. We are talking about a certified tablet MIL-STD-810H, which absorbs drops of up to a meter and a half and has an IP68 certification to shield it against dust and liquids. Which includes immersion for a long time.

Tough on the outside, powerful on the inside

It has an 8-inch LCD / TFT screen and 1,920×1,200 pixels WUXGA of resolution and reaches the stores equipped with one of the families of processors with the best performance, such as the Exynos of the Koreans themselves, exactly, the SoC 9810 that went on the market in 2018 together with the Galaxy S9 of that year, to which They come with 4GB of RAM and 64 or 128 of internal storage that we can expand through a microSD.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3. Samsung

All models of this Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 offer Wi-Fi 6 support with MIMO and 4G / LTE, a 5,050 mAh battery., global positioning technologies compatible with GPS, Glonass, Beidou and Galileo, physical buttons on the front, USB 3.1 Gen 1 charging connector (Pogo Pin), an Android 10 installation and compatibility with “no battery” mode to work connected to the charger without resorting to the battery Of the device.

Obviously, how this Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 is designed to work hard and under any circumstance, its photographic aspect is not decisive when buying it and that is why it only has a camera on the back, 13MP with AF, plus another on the front of 5MP, in case we have to have some kind of conversation in the middle of our operations. Of course, to help us in all operations, this tablet comes with S Pen, which is easily inserted into the rugged case to use it when necessary and is compatible with DeX, to connect it to a monitor, a keyboard and a mouse and transform it into a kind of computer. Already is available from today in many countries in Europe, Asia or America, and its price has not been disclosed.

