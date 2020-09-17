Samsung presents its new Chromebook designed for education

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent containment measures, a good part of the educational activity has been interrupted in the face-to-face mode Therefore, both teachers and students have had to look for tools with which to follow the classes competently. That has multiplied the use of computers where not only homework is done, but classes are also followed.

Samsung Chromebook 4.

AND Chromebooks are a tool that is spreading due to its simplicity of use, which allows us to access Google services quickly and easily. With a portable format with which it is possible to study without problems. And Samsung, which has extensive experience in that market, has decided to put, now that the course begins, two models with screens of different sizes.

Performance at a great price

These are two models, the so-called Galaxy Chromebook 4 and Galaxy Chromebook 4+ that differ in screen size, 11.6 and 15.4 inches, 4 or 6GB of RAM and 32/64 of internal storage, which provide great performance when working permanently with the Mountain View cloud. And is that when installing an operating system based on Chrome, we will have access in a native way to Gmail, Meet, Duo, Calendar, Documents, Spreadsheets, Maps, Photos, YouTube, etc. Specifically, when buying it we will have access to Google for Education and Google Classroom.

One of the great advantages of these Samsung equipment is that hit the market with guaranteed updates until 2026, in which we will have coverage for any security problem that may occur. If applications are what you are concerned about, you will have at your disposal a huge catalog of eChrome xtensions and applications, which are mostly compatible with Android applications that we can acquire through the Play Store.

Both models offer LED screens with FullHD resolution (1,920×1,080 pixels), a battery that allows the equipment to stay on, according to the manufacturer, up to 12 and a half hours so we can work a whole day without problems and, best of all, without remembering the charger. If you don’t want to use it on the go, you can always connect it to an external 4K monitor and continue working on desktop settings. They have aStereo speakers, internal digital microphone, HD 720p camera perfect for video conferencing and distance classes and a weight that goes from 1.18 kilos of the Chromebook 4 to 1.7 of the 4+. These new Samsung Chromebooks are now available at a price of 339 euros for the model with the 11.6-inch screen, and 429 for the 15.4-inch screen.

