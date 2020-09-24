Tech NewsMobile

Samsung presents its new Galaxy S20 Fan Edition: the cheapest of the range

By Brian Adam
Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition.
Samsung Presents Its New Galaxy S20 Fan Edition: The Cheapest

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition.

Yesterday was a very interesting day because Samsung held a small digital event in which it announced the launch of a device that comes to balance things in the segment of premium smartphones. The Koreans, in recent times, have focused a lot on bringing the best Galaxy S20 or Note 20 possible, but they had neglected the lower part of those more expensive models. That is, the equivalents of those iPhone SE that Apple has been launching for a long time.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition.
Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition.

Is about terminals with top-of-the-range finishes but that significantly cut your hardware to adapt it to a more competitive price, and which is usually around 600 or 700 euros. That is where the next iPhone 12 SE will arrive and the gap that Samsung wants to cover before they overtake it again.

Good screen and photo camera

This new Samsung Galaxy FE (Fan Edition) arrives with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen, FullHD + with 1,080×2,400 pixels resolution, HDR10 + and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. To say that, unlike other Korean models, this frequency is not variable and it will be the user who sets it at that maximum amount or at 60, which is what most devices in the cheapest ranges usually offer.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition.
Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition.

For the processor Samsung has set its sights on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core, with Adreno 650 GPU, configurations of 6 and 8GB of RAM and 128 or 256 internal storage that we can always expand thanks to a microSD card. For the camera we will have three 12, 8 and 12MP sensors with angular, tele and ultra wide angle functions, respectively, capable of recording videos at 4K resolution. For the front, the selfies, we will have 32MP.

It comes equipped with wifi 6, bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS and GALILEO, USB-C charging connector, fingerprint sensor under the screen, 4,500 mAh battery. with 15W fast and wireless charging, capacity to function as a powerbank with 4.5W power, Android 10 installation with One UI 2.5 and, of course, 5G connectivity, which makes it a really interesting alternative in these times of expansion of the new mobile networks.

This Samsung Galaxy FE (Fan Edition) It will go on sale next October at an approximate price of 730 euros, in a very interesting variety of colors: Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy, Cloud White, Cloud Red and Cloud Orange.

>

