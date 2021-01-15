Samsung presents its new Galaxy S21: more design and better cameras

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The new Samsung Galaxy S21 are already official and we already have among us the three top of the range that the Koreans are going to put on the market to compete with a lot of design, better quality and absolutely top features for devices that have become the eternal alternative to Apple’s iPhone.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, S21 + and S21 (left to right). Samsung

On this occasion, Samsung has also launched a series of very important decisions that come to align its devices (in some details) with those of Cupertino: goodbye to the charger and headphones in the box; And goodbye to microSD memory card support. Yes, For the first time, one of these new Galaxy, the S21 Ultra, will arrive with support for an S Pen something cut that, unlike the Galaxy Note, will have neither bluetooth nor battery.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. Samsung

Designed to show off power

All three models debut Samsung’s new processor, a 5nm Exynos 2100. that promises a lot of power and performance and to which they have added an extraordinary portion of RAM: 8GB in the case of the normal and plus models, and 12/16 in the Ultra, which guarantees us a perfect performance under any circumstance. Storage, by the way, acquires special importance because we will no longer be able to rely on a microSD card when we want to expand its capacity, so these models are left with 128, 256 and 512GB.

Samsung Galaxy S21. Samsung

The displays also change from one model to another and while The Galaxy S21 and S21 + have Dynamic AMOLED 2X panels, with FHD + and 120Hz resolution of 6.2 and 6.7 inches, respectively, the Galaxy S21 Ultra increases its size to 6.8 with WQHD + quality. In all cases, they will land on the market with an installation of Android 11 and One UI 3.1, the most recent versions developed by the Koreans.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra with the new Galaxy Buds Pro. Samsung

And we come to one of the components that have best evolved with this range: the cameras. Triple 12, 64 and 12MP sensor with wide angle, telephoto (3x optical) and ultra wide angle functions, 30x digital zoom and 10MP selfie camera for the Galaxy S21 and S21 +, and 108, 10, 10 and 12MP with wide angle, 10x telephoto and 3x optical and ultra wide angle functions, respectively. In the case of the top of the range, this hybrid zoom reaches 100x and its camera for selfies is four times that of its younger brothers, with 40MP.

All models arrive with 5G, wifi 6, bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS and USB-C charging connector, IP68 resistance to liquids and dust, AKG stereo speakers, ultrasonic fingerprint reader, 2D facial unlocking, compatibility with Samsung DeX (wireless) and 4,000, 4,800 and 5,000 mAh batteries, respectively, with 25W fast charging. The three models They are already available to reserve, with a release date for January 29 at prices ranging from 859 euros for the Galaxy S21 to 1,059 for the S21 + and 1,259 for the S21 Ultra.

>