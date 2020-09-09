Samsung presents the new Odyssey G5 QLED gaming monitor with Flicker-Free

More announcements from the Samsung front. After the presentation of The Terrace, the Korean giant has renewed the line of Odyssey gaming monitors, with a new entry that joins the G9 and G7 presented at the beginning of the year during the CES in Las Vegas.

L’Odyssey G5, this is the name, will be available in stores starting from October and includes all the classic technology of Samsung gaming monitors. The Flicker-Free technology is also added to the classic data sheet, which reduces eye strain to ensure that gamers can stay focused on gaming for as long as possible.

Earlier this year, during the CES, it presented the new top-of-the-range Odyssey G9 and G7 monitors, the first with 1000R curved screen, with a response time of one millisecond and a refresh rate of 240Hz. The two screens are also HDR10 + QLED, and offer a realistic gaming experience with optimized brightness and contrast.

The new Odyssey will also be showcased during the Samsung Odyssey League, the eSports competition that kicks off next month and will bring players together again.

During the same conference, Samsung also presented The Premiere, the first ultra-short throw 4K HDR10 + projector.